Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 19

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 322, 38, 208, 66 Various Various Mowing County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement SR 1005 Miola Road Highland Twp. Bridge Repair SR 2011 Curllsville Road Monroe Twp. Bridge Repair SR 66 SR 66 SH Redbank, Porter & Limestone Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 861 SR 861 SH Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2003 Olean Trail Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2007 Huckleberry Ridge Road Porter & Monroe Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2011 Tintown Road Monroe Twp Shoulder Cutting SR 3016 Piney Dan Road Monroe Twp. General Drainage Work SR 1006 Engel Run Road Farmington Twp. General Drainage Work SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Mill & Fill/ Patching SR 478 SR 478 SH Richland Twp. Seal Coat SR 3001 Doc Walker Road Perry Twp. Seal Coat

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.