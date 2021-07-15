Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 19
Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 322, 38, 208, 66
|
Various
|Various
|Mowing
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 1005
|Miola Road
|Highland Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR 2011
|Curllsville Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR 66
|SR 66 SH
|Redbank, Porter & Limestone Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Limestone Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 861
|SR 861 SH
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2003
|Olean Trail
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2007
|Huckleberry Ridge Road
|Porter & Monroe Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2011
|Tintown Road
|Monroe Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3016
|Piney Dan Road
|Monroe Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 1006
|Engel Run Road
|Farmington Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Limestone Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Patching
|SR 478
|SR 478 SH
|Richland Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 3001
|Doc Walker Road
|Perry Twp.
|Seal Coat
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.