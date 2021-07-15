Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,906 in the last 365 days.

Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 19

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 322, 38, 208, 66

Various

 

 Various Mowing
County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement
SR 1005 Miola Road Highland Twp. Bridge Repair
SR 2011 Curllsville Road Monroe Twp. Bridge Repair
SR 66 SR 66 SH Redbank, Porter & Limestone Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 861 SR 861 SH Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2003 Olean Trail Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2007 Huckleberry Ridge Road Porter & Monroe Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2011 Tintown Road Monroe Twp Shoulder Cutting
SR 3016 Piney Dan Road Monroe Twp. General Drainage Work
SR 1006 Engel Run Road Farmington Twp. General Drainage Work
SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Mill & Fill/ Patching
SR 478 SR 478 SH Richland Twp. Seal Coat
SR 3001 Doc Walker Road Perry Twp. Seal Coat

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

You just read:

Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.