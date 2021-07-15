BRIT STAR – A British Online Education Platform for Kids and Teenagers, launches Career and Skills Based Programs
Are you looking for ways to engage your kids in productive activities? Unlock your child's potential to solve complex problems, enhance logical reasoning, etc.LONDON, ENGLAND, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brit Star – A British Online Education Platform by Lam Aid Ltd. (An UK based MNC, pioneering in web and hybrid mobile based applications, in diversified domains), launches Regular Education and Career Oriented, Skills Based Programs, for Kids and Teenagers.
ON OFFER:
1. Coding/ Programming Languages like (Python/ Scratch/ PHP/ JavaScript/ C#/.Net/ HTML/CSS/ C++/ SQL/ Blockly/ Ruby/ Perl/ Kotlin/ MATLAB) – For 7-17 Years.
2. Basic Multimedia Course (Basics of Animation/ Motion Graphic Designing/ VFX/ Web Designing) – For 12-17 Years.
3. Pre-Primary Online Schooling – Preschool, Nursery, Lower KG, Upper KG Classes (ADMISSIONS OPEN for JULY/ AUGUST 2021 SESSION)
4. Phonics and Handwriting like Cursive Writing etc. – 4 Years Onward
5. Vedic Math – 10 Years Onward
6. Abacus/ Mental Math – 5 Years Onward
7. Chess – 7-17 Years
8. Foreign Language (Chinese, Korean, Arabic)
9. Spoken English and Accent
10. Tutorial Support for Key Stages 1-4 (UK) for Mathematics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), History, Geography, English, etc.
11. Tutorial Support for Class 1-10 (INDIA and BANGLADESH), for Mathematics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), History, Geography, English, etc.
12. Junior School Certificate (BANGLADESH) Exam Preparatory Course
13. Preparatory Course for IELTS and TOEFL
14. Professional Beauty Courses in (Hair, Skin and Make-Up)
KEY FEATURES
i. Free Counselling and Tailor-Made Customised Program and Payment Plans based on the need and the Course/s chosen.
ii. Web/ Mobile/ Games Development based Programs (For Coding and Web/ Graphics Designing).
iii. Certified, Trained and Experienced Female Teachers/ Trainers/ Instructors available.
iv. Classes as per Students’ convenience, in line with the local Time Zones.
v. Assignments, Assessments and Projects based Curriculum.
vi. Live Online Classes through Zoom as well as unlimited access to Video Recorded Classes for Revision, anytime.
vii. British Certification by BAIPTO (British American International Profession and Trade Organization) upon completion.
viii. Lots of Games through play-way methods, Cartoons, Quizzes, Flashcards, Music, Videos, Props etc. (For Smaller Kids)
ix. Interactive lessons with Pictures and Audio for the students.
x. Medium of Instructions - British English
a) Admissions going on: Batch commences from 2nd August, 2021
b) Highly Affordable and Flexible Payment Terms – Payable in Instalments
c) BOOK FREE DEMO CLASS
Our Android Mobile App is available at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.britstar
For admission related or any other queries:-
Sonali Mukherjee/ Admin and Business Manager
WhatsApp: +91 90519 96849/ +91 85840 00476
E-Mail: admin@britstar.org.uk/ admission@britstar.org.uk
Website: https://britstar.org.uk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/baiptoonline
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/lamaidlimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamaidlimited/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamaidlimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lamaidlimited/
Dr. Iftekhar Shams
Lam Aid Limited
+44 7440 304828
britstar@lamaid.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn