CareAdvisors’ Healthcare Roundtable Featured on Cleveland Podcast
A July episode of “Health Yeah!” with Monica Robins, from WKYC studios in Cleveland, Ohio, features an Urgent Means Project roundtable hosted by CareAdvisors.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A July episode of “Health Yeah!” with Monica Robins, from WKYC studios in Cleveland, Ohio, features an Urgent Means Project virtual roundtable recently hosted by CareAdvisors. Robins, the senior health correspondent for 3News in Cleveland, served as moderator for the discussion panel that included several of Ohio’s healthcare leaders and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, representing Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, to discuss constricted access to social services. The podcast episode “Health Yeah! How the pandemic changed social needs” can be accessed at: healthyeah.podbean.com/e/health-yeah-how-the-pandemic-changed-social-needs/
In addition to Congresswoman Kaptur, panelists included; Terrance “Terry” Byrne, MBA, MJ, FACHE, vice president of Health Center Operations, at Neighborhood Family Practice Community Health Centers; Patricia Lyons, PhD, LISW-S, owner of Lyons Counseling and Consultation Services, president of the Columbus Association of Black Social Workers, and director of the Molina Healthcare Social Determinants of Health Innovation Center; Michelle Medina, MD, FAAP, associate chief of population health at Cleveland Clinic; Margaret Mitchell, president and CEO, YWCA Greater Cleveland; Adam T. Perzynski, PhD, associate professor of medicine and sociology, MetroHealth and Case Western Reserve University; and Lisa S. Weitzman, MSSA, LISW-S, ASW-G, C-ASWCM, WeCare manager of business development, at the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging.
“These conversations are vital to improving access to social services in communities across the country,” said Chris Gay, chief executive officer of CareAdvisors, the healthcare technology firm that hosted this event and several others in major U.S. cities. “Healthcare organizations that implement value-based social care are seeing improved health outcomes in the most vulnerable populations.”
About CareAdvisors
CareAdvisors provides value-based social care automation to some of the largest U.S. health systems and health plans. The CareAdvisors team previously built one of the largest navigation programs in the nation, helping more than one million Illinois residents enroll in social services and gain access to resources. More information can be found by visiting the company website at care-advisors.com.
