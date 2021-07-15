New Book Reveals How to Become a successful Self-Publishing Business Owner in 7 Powerful Steps
Malik S Muhammed launches another incredible book, The Business Engineer, which is a Guide to establish a Self-Publishing Business and make it prosperous!NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malik Shakoor Muhammad, a renowned author of books promoting Self-owned Business and maximizing one's potential, has published another book intending to motivate individuals to free themselves from corporate slavery and work for themselves.
The Business Engineer: How to Make Money Online Fast as a home-based Business Engineer is available for purchase on Amazon for a discounted price of $2.99 only. This book provides a guide for the working class and teaches the art of successfully establishing Self-publishing, an online business.
Malik Shakoor Muhammad's previous books have mostly been regarding Marketing on different social media platforms and Self-improvement. His most renowned books, Think Big, Grow Big in Business & Life was very well received and appreciated.
This new addition to his list of publications is focused on the initiation and sustenance of online-based Self -Publishing Business ventures. He has provided techniques and methods to readers to grow these businesses to their maximum potential and even reach national magazines. He is one of the brave authors who prefer to receive genuine feedback and critique from the readers.
The Business Engineer guides new Business owners to manage stress effectively and improve themselves by adopting leadership qualities and skills for Business management. It highlights the significance of incorporating said points in one's nature to become a natural talent for making businesses successful. It takes the reader step by step through multiple stages of Business planning, execution, and growth—while sharing tips and secrets to ensure that all activities are provided with a high level of efficacy.
Despite its recent release, it has a Best Selling rank of 54th in Development & Growth Economics (Kindle Store) and 82nd in Internet Marketing.
Mr. Malik Shakoor shares, "For years, doing an online business has been considered the go-to for easy money, but it is not. This market is cluttered, and it is not easy to create a profitable online business. My curiosity led me to study in detail the online business market and experience it myself. This book contains all of my learning and tips to set up a successful business."
For more information on the book, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0983Y8X47.
About Malik Shakoor Muhammad
Malik Shakoor Muhammad is the author of multiple Business related books advocating Self-employment and self-improvement. He has been a promoter of Entrepreneurship for individuals looking to step into the Business world. An expert level professional in the field(s) of Publishing, Self-Publishing, Writing, Copy-Writing, and Marketing., he has an overall experience of 21 years in this sector and is an inspiring and motivating personality for many. Moreover, he is highly rated as a trainer on Financial Management & Income Planning, and Website Designing. His last book, "Snap Chat Marketing Made Easy!" has a 5-Star ratings on Amazon. Moreover, one of his previously published books, "Think Big, Grow Big in Business & Life," has been selling for almost 12 years. For more information on his unique and comprehensive business systems visit: www.DueForSelf.com
