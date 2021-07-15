PA Senate Dems to Host Policy Hearing on the Healthcare Workforce Crisis in PA

Pittsburgh, PA − July 15, 2021 − At the request of Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa (D- Allegheny), Sen. Wayne Fontana (D- Allegheny), Sen. Jim Brewster (D- Allegheny/Westmoreland), Sen. Lindsey Williams (D- Allegheny), & House Representative Austin Davis (D- Allegheny), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a hybrid in person and virtual public hearing to discuss the healthcare workforce crisis in Pennsylvania in partnership with SEIU Healthcare PA. The pandemic exposed the many ongoing problems with staffing in our healthcare systems that must be addressed.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Senator Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

WHEN: The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Allegheny County Courthouse – GOLD ROOM 4th Floor 436 Grant Street Pittsburgh, PA− 15219

The Hearing will also livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page.

You can register through Zoom here.

WHO: Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Sen. Wayne Fontana, Sen. Jim Brewster, Sen. Lindsey Williams, Sen. Katie Muth, and members of the PA Senate Democratic Caucus.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

###