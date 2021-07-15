Ophthalmic Drugs Market Worth$47,600.6million by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has just announced the publication of its brand-new report Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report Forecasts to 2030. Forecasts by Indication (Dry Eye, Glaucoma Drugs, Retinal Disorders Drugs and Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs), by Type (Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies). PLUS Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

Visiongain’s lead expert says: ‘The global ophthalmic drugs market to grow from $28,360.6m in 2020 to reach $36,258.6m in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2025 and the market is expected to reach $47,600.6m by 2030.

What new developments are taking place in the ophthalmic drug market? Which areas are going to grow at the fastest rates? Visiongain’s brand new report shows you potential revenues to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities, and prospects there.

Includes EXCLUSIVE Covid-19 variations – not available anywhere else.

Our unique report provides tables, charts, and graphs not available anywhere else. Discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. You will see financial results, interviews, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions.

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses show you commercial prospects

Besides revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. Discover qualitative analyses (including SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis), product profiles and commercial developments.

COVID-19 Impact on Ophthalmic Drugs Market

The report study aims to explore the market drivers, restraints and also market opportunities facing dermatological drugs product stakeholders in different geographic areas. Also, it identifies trends, gaps, and opportunities in each micro market segment. Finally, this report identifies the major stakeholders, product portfolios, and recent developments to draw a competitive landscape for players in this market.

See revenue forecasts for the leading international markets

How will leading national markets perform to 2030? Our study forecasts ophthalmic drug revenues in national markets, including By Region and by Country.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Leading companies and potential for market growth

We predict strong revenue growth through to 2030. The ageing population in many of the world's largest markets will combine with a shift towards newer and more expensive lenses which will drive sales to 2030 and beyond.

Our work analyses the key companies in the market. See visiongain’s analysis of leading ophthalmic drug companies , including these:

Novartis Regeneron Allergan Roche Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Bayer Pfizer Senju Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Senju) Bausch Health Companies Inc. Akorn, Inc. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Biogen

A company profile gives you the following information where available:

Historical revenues

Discussion of a company's activities and outlook

Recent financial results

Assessment of recent developments - mergers and acquisitions (M&A), new products, and collaborations, including alliances, partnerships, and joint ventures

Discover capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

Research and development - assess innovation, trends and possibilities

What about R&D - the pipeline for new drugs? You see trends for these areas and technologies.

The R&D pipeline for ophthalmic drugs is particularly strong, with faster and more precise drugs being in demand. Others, though not revolutionary are instead increase the efficiency of current therapies.

In this report you will discover key discussions on regulatory, technical, commercial, and economic matters, with emphasis on the competitive landscape and business outlooks.

You will find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. You will receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

