Ophthalmic Drugs Market Worth$47,600.6million by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc.
Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report Forecasts to 2030. Forecasts by Indication (Dry Eye, Glaucoma Drugs, Retinal Disorders Drugs and Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs), by Type (Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies).
Visiongain’s lead expert says: ‘The global ophthalmic drugs market to grow from $28,360.6m in 2020 to reach $36,258.6m in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2025 and the market is expected to reach $47,600.6m by 2030.
COVID-19 Impact on Ophthalmic Drugs Market
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Novartis
- Regeneron
- Allergan
- Roche
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co.,
- Bayer
- Pfizer
- Senju Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Senju)
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Akorn, Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Biogen
Research and development - assess innovation, trends and possibilities
What about R&D - the pipeline for new drugs? You see trends for these areas and technologies.
The R&D pipeline for ophthalmic drugs is particularly strong, with faster and more precise drugs being in demand. Others, though not revolutionary are instead increase the efficiency of current therapies.
In this report you will discover key discussions on regulatory, technical, commercial, and economic matters, with emphasis on the competitive landscape and business outlooks.
