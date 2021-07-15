TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee (July 15-21, 2021)

CHEATHAM COUNTY Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 45 & Levee Construction (by others) LOOK AHEAD: Starting 8/2/21 continuous through Mid-End 2022 24/7 Continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving Thurs 7/15 and Sun 7/18 thru Wed 7/21, 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving Fri 7/16 until Mon 7/19 continuous 8PM-5AM continuous. There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving Thurs 7/15 and Sun 7/18 thru Wed 7/21 continuous 8PM-5AM continuous. One lane in each direction will be closed on Old Hickory Blvd to construct new concrete islands for phase 3 traffic control

DAVIDSON COUNTY The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3 Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 9AM-3:30PM. Daytime shoulder closures for sign repair and cleanup on I-24 EB.

DAVIDSON COUNTY The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Sun 7/19 thru Wed 7/21 8PM-6AM. There will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions for restripe operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3 Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 9AM-3:30PM. Daytime shoulder closures for the installation of extruded panel sign on I-40 EB.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Miscellaneous safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Ave (LM 7.29). Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 8PM-5AM. There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave to work on underground utilities. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Sun 7/19 thru Wed 7/21 8PM-6AM. There will be moving lane closures on I-24 in both directions for restripe operations.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTIES The construction of ITS and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro. There will be right lane and shoulder closures on I-24 EB and WB. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to 60. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30). Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 9AM-3PM. There will be a lane closure for the installation of sidewalk and sod.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave (LM 20.32). Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21, 8PM-5AM. There will be alternating single lane closures in both directions on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to mark locations for repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR-112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR-12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR-155 (Briley Parkway) - Piedmont Move Prior. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21, 9AM-3PM. There will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on SR-112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for road grading; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 8AM-3PM. There will be alternating weekend lane closures on the Hobson Pike Bridge for replacement of the expansion devices. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 8PM-5AM. There will be intermittent lane closures on the Hobson Pike Bridge for replacement of the expansion devices. At least three lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (LM 7.40). Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary lane closures on Nolensville Rd at Edmondson Pike to install new signal heads.

DAVIDSON COUNTY The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 8PM-5AM. Nighttime lane closures on Briley Pkwy EB for the installation of extruded panel sign.

DICKSON COUNTY The resurfacing and bridge repair on I-40 from east of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson County. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 8PM-5AM. There will be nighttime lane closures to begin performing bridge deck repairs at LM 13.15 both EB and WB beginning Sun 7/11.

HICKMAN/HUMPHREYS COUNTIES The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 7PM-6AM. There will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations on I-40 in both directions in Hickman and Humphreys County.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY The repair of the bridges on US 70 over Trace Creek. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21. There will be a 23’ horizontal clearance on SR 1 EB and WB.

MAURY COUNTY Milling, resurfacing and bridge repair on SR 396 from .2 miles west of US 31 to the ramps on to I-65. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 6PM-6AM. Temporary lane closures for the placement of permanent striping and snowplowable markers on Saturn Parkway (SR 396).

MAURY COUNTY Interchange modification on I-65 at US 412 (SR 99). Thurs 7/15 to Wed 7/21 8PM-5AM. Shifting traffic to phase 1 construction on I-65 in both directions.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 6PM-6AM there will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations, work being performed from Red River Bridge to Fairview Lane. 9AM-2:30PM there will be daytime lane closures for paving operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 113 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21, There will be a 22’ clearance on SR 13 NB and SB.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY On call concrete repairs at various locations. Fri 7/16 thru Mon 7/19 8PM-5AM continuous. There will be a full closure of the I-24 WB exit 74A to I-840 WB for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY The resurfacing on I-840 including concrete ramp repair. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21,7PM-5AM there will be alternating lane closures for paving and shoulder stone operations. Fri 7/16 thru Mon 7/19 7PM-5AM on Monday continuous. The exit ramp from I-840 WB to SR 102 (exit 47) will be closed for concrete ramp replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 9AM-3PM. There will be periodic flagging operation alone SR 266 for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, signals and paving on SR 99 from Cason Ln (LM 15.97) to west of I-24. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 continuous. Traffic will be shifted across the new bridge at LM 17.78 in order to build phase 2 of the bridge.

SMITH COUNTY Rock Fall Mitigation. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 9AM-2:45PM. SR 25 is reduced to one lane continuously. Traffic is being controlled by temporary traffic signal.

SUMNER COUNTY LPLM: Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 9AM-3PM M-F 6AM-6PM Sat-Sun. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for roadway widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY Gateway Drive extension. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 9AM-3:30PM. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY Miscellaneous safety improvements. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21, 8AM-4:30PM. SR 52 near Corinth Road will have intermittent lane closures for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Sun 7/19 thru Wed 7/21 8PM-6AM. There will be moving lane closures on I-840 in both directions for restripe operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19). Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21, Fri 7/16 thru Mon 7/19. There will be a lane closure for paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY The repair of bridge on SR 247 over I-65 Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 24/7. There will be shoulder closures in both directions to perform bridge repair work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Sun 7/18 thru Wed 7/21. There will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions for restripe operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY Bridge repair on various bridges in both directions on I-840, Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 24/7. There will be lane closures 24/7 for various bridges on I-840 for repair work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY Resurfacing on I-840, Mon 7/19 thru Wed 7/21. 8AM-5PM. There will be daytime temporary lane closures for paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Continuous until end of project. Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 9AM-3PM. There will be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Road (LM14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62). Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53). Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21. 9AM-3PM and 6PM-6AM. We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following roads: Ashby, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Road, and Mt View Rd. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILSON COUNTY Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21, 8PM-5AM. I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent rolling roadblocks for the erection of concrete bulb T beams.

WILSON COUNTY Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40. Thurs 7/8 thru Sat 7/10 continuous. I-40 WB will be reduced to three lanes for the removal of the temporary bridge support put in place due to traffic accident. The lane closure will start at 9AM on 7/8 and last till 5PM on 7/10.

WILSON COUNTY The reconstruction on SR 109 from North of US 70 (SR24) to South of the Cumberland River. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 9AM-3:30PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR109 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY Construction of a pedestrian facility. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21, 8AM-3:30PM. US-70 near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

WILSON COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of I-beam bridge, retaining walls and paving on I-40 from east of SR 109 to east of I-840. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 8PM-5AM. There will be nightly ramp closures for tie in reconstruction at the I-840 and South Hartman Drive interchanges.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Rolling work zone for slope mowing. Thurs 7/15 9AM-3PM. Intermittent, right lane and shoulder closures in both directions for slope mowing.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Replacement of 4 poles. Thurs 7/15 9AM-2PM. Single, right WB lane and shoulder closure of Hwy 100 from Cheek Rd to Alton Rd for the replacement of 4 poles.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation Thurs 7/15 9AM-3PM. Single, right WB lane and shoulder closure from Hwy 70S to Taggart Ave for excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Storm installation and construction of bus lane. Thurs 7/15 9AM-3PM. Alternating north and south bound lane closures on SR 106 from Abbot Martin to Glen Echo Rd for the purpose of storm installation and construction of bus lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Setting and installing NES utility poles and anchors. Thurs 7/15 9AM-3PM. Single, EB lane and shoulder closure on Hillsboro Pike from Standford Dr to Hemingway Dr for the installation and setting of utility poles and anchors. (Permit #GA-2007060791-2021)

DAVIDSON COUNTY Milling and paving. Thurs 7/15 9AM-3PM. Various lane and shoulder closures for milling and paving on SR 155 westbound.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Installation of curbs, ramps, and other pedestrian-related construction outlined in permit-We Go Public Transport. Thurs 7/15 9AM-3PM 8PM-5AM. Single, right lane plus shoulder closure in both directions from Welch Rd to LaFayette St for the installation of curbs, ramps, and other pedestrian-related construction as outlined in the permit.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Binder trench repair, milling, and paving. Thurs 7/15 9AM-3PM. Various WB lanes will be closed from Spence Lane to Project 200' east of Spence Lane for binder trench repair, milling, and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Pole replacement and wire removal. Thurs 7/15 9AM-3PM. Right, WB lane and shoulder closure of Lebanon Pike from Wilowen Dr to Clovernook Dr for pole replacement and wire removal for NES.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Installation of storm water pipe and structures. Thurs 7/15 9AM-2PM. Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 EB from west to east from River Rd to Davidson Dr for installation of storm water pipe and structures.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Milling and paving, Wed 7/21 8PM-5AM, closure of the 2 left I-40 WB lanes and shoulder. MM 200-MM 201.

DAVIDSON COUNTY Installation of traffic signal, single, alternating lane closures in both directions Thurs 7/15 on Murfreesboro Road from Mountain Springs Drive to Summercrest Blvd. for installation. Only one lane per direction will be closed at a time.

DICKSON COUNTY Slope mowing the median westbound, Sat 7/17 7AM-12PM. I-40 MM 178-180.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY Milling and paving, I-40 MM 140-MM 141.6. Slope mowing the median westbound, Sat 7/17 7AM-12PM.

SUMNER COUNTY Sewer work at Town Creek. Thurs 7/15 thru Tues 8/10. 6AM-6PM. Gallatin Public Works will be doing some sewer work and will need to only close one lane near the intersection of Bentley Circle and SR 6 shifting traffic to the turn lane.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY Adding turn lane and decel lane. Thurs 7/15 9AM-3PM. Lanes will be closed on SR 6 between Thompson Station Rd and Critz Lane in order to add a decel and turn lane.

WILSON COUNTY Paving, I-840 LM 74.2, Wed 7/21, 9AM-2:30PM. Paving Lane #2 westbound.

WILSON COUNTY Paving, I-840 LM 74.2, Thurs 7/22, 9AM-2:30PM. Paving Lane #2 eastbound.

DAVIDSON COUNTY From now through Saturday, July 31st, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 MURFREESBORO RD at HAMILTON CHURCH RD for pole replacement MM 28.84

DAVIDSON COUNTY From now through Saturday, July 31, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures along SR 106 Hillsboro Pike from Harding Dr to Hemingway Dr. to replace utility poles. LM 2.94-3.61

DAVIDSON COUNTY From now through Saturday, July 31st, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 MURFREESBORO RD near MT VIEW RD. for pole replacement LM 29.37

DAVIDSON COUNTY From now through Saturday, July 31st, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 265 CENTRAL PIKE near N HOPE RD. for pole placement. LM 1.15

DAVIDSON COUNTY From now through Friday, August 6th, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 255 Harding Place between Sidco Dr and Trousdale Dr for pole replacements LM 0.70 – 0.81

DAVIDSON COUNTY From now through Friday, August 6th, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd between Pinewood Dr and SR 155 Briley Parkway for pole replacements LM 23.42 – 23.24

DAVIDSON COUNTY From now through Friday, August 6th, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd approx. 650’ NW of SR 155 Briley Parkway for pole replacements LM 22.89

DAVIDSON COUNTY From now through Wednesday, July 21st, 8PM-5AM, Piedmont will have lane closures along SR 255 HARDING PL at TROUSDALE DR. for installation of 8" gas main. LM .88

DAVIDSON COUNTY From now through Friday, July 23rd, 9AM-3PM, METRO WATER (VIA Southerland Construction) will have lane closures on SR 24 CHARLOTTE AVE from 50th Ave through 53rd Ave for water line removal and replacement LM 8.71-8.55

DAVIDSON COUNTY From now through Tuesday, August 3rd, 24/7, PIEDMONT will have shoulder closure along Franklin Pike on the Western most southbound lane for gas main installation. LM 2.90

DAVIDSON COUNTY From Thursday, July 15th through Friday, July 16th, 8PM-5AM, PIEDMONT will have lane closures on SR 254 Bell Road to discontinue service via Open Cut, at “Allergo on Bell” Apartment Complex, LM 13.66

RUTHERFORD COUNTY From Wednesday, July 14th through Friday, July 16th, 9AM-3PM, AT&T (Via Star Construction) will have lane closures on SR 10 from W. McKnight Drive to Dejarnette Ln for manhole access and “duct rodding.” LM 14.32-16.41

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###