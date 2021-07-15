With 33.2 % CAGR, Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size Revenue Expected to Grow US $3,441 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 260 Million in 2018 to reach USD 3,441 Million by 2027, at 33.2% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2019-2027. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SimX, Inc.,Medical Realities Ltd., SURGICAL THEATER, LLC, Intuitive Surgical, General Electric, Facebook Technology LLC (Oculus VR), Firsthand Technology and others.

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: Overview

Virtual reality is created through a computer-aided simulated virtual environment. It provides a real-life sensory experience to an individual and produces a highly immersive and visually appealing 3-D environment, in which an individual is able to handle virtual objects and execute a series of tasks. The environment is either of the existent or replicated worlds, in which an individual is able to experience as well as interact with the objects & characters.

Moreover, virtual treatment offers myriad benefits over conventional methods of treatment. In the healthcare sector, virtual reality removes the use of drugs along with complicated invasive surgical therapies, thereby saving the cost and time. The major factors influencing virtual reality in the healthcare industry include large cases of neural disorders, escalating demand for innovative diagnostic methods, and enhanced awareness of the diseases. Furthermore, recent advancements in the domain of information technology such as computers, laptops, web connectivity, and mobile applications are expected to further propel the growth of the business.

Industry Major Market Players

SimX Inc.,

Medical Realities Ltd.,

SURGICAL THEATER LLC,

Intuitive Surgical,

General Electric,

Facebook Technology LLC (Oculus VR),

Firsth Technology Inc.,

FundamentalVR,

ImmersiveTouch Inc.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Mindmaze,

Osso VR,

Program-Ace,

Psico Smart Apps,

S.L.,

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.,

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. Ltd.,

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited,

Vicarious SurgicalzSpace Inc

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market?

What are the top companies operative in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market?

What segments are covered in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market?

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: Market Dynamics, Growth Factors and Opportunities Analysis

Improvement in the surgical procedures to expand the market scope

The use of a 3D prototype in medical surgeries has brought an improvement in the surgical methods and this is likely to prompt the growth of virtual reality in the healthcare industry over the forecast timeline. For instance, surgeons need exact pictures of that inner part of the body that will undergo surgery, and virtual reality through the 3D imaging process will make it convenient for the surgeon to view the inner body part.

Moreover, the growth of the healthcare IT infrastructure is likely to push the market trends over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, applications of VR immersion therapy in mental disorders like depression and phobias will further elevate the expansion of virtual reality in the healthcare industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, the low level of expertise among the doctors to adopt innovative techniques and lack of proficiency in deploying VR services in the healthcare & medical sector will inhibit the market surge over the forecast timespan.

Visualization segment to dominate the application landscape

Visualization segment is expected to garner revenue of nearly USD 860 million by 2027. The growth of the segment can be credited to the ability of visualization to offer hands-on experience in medical schools & colleges. For the record, the western university of health sciences in California has converted the study of human anatomy through the creation of the virtual reality lab, thereby helping the students get virtual experience to work on the human body.

Hospitals. Clinics & Surgical Centers to lead the end-user segment

The growth of the segment can be attributed to a rise in the application of VR for the purpose of diagnosing & surgeries. The segment is likely to hit the revenue of USD 1,369 million by the end of the forecast timeline.

The study provides a decisive view of the virtual reality in healthcare market by segmenting the market based on the offering, application, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027.

The growth of healthcare IT infrastructure is likely to soar the business trends over the forecast timeline. Apparently, applications of VR immersion therapy in psychological ailments like depression and phobias will further uplift the virtual reality in healthcare industry expansion during the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, the low level of expertise witnessed among the physicians as well as the low proportion of their adaptability to innovative techniques along with the lack of proficiency in deploying VR services in the healthcare sector will obstruct the market progress over the forecast timespan.

Browse the full “Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market By Offering (Hardware Device, Services, and Software), By Application (Visualization (Virtual Endoscopy, Colonoscopy), Radiotherapy, Computer Assisted Surgery, Dentistry, Disability & Rehabilitation, Pain Management, Phobias, Telehealth, Medical Training/Teaching/Determining Level of Skill, and Mental Health, Psychological Therapy, & Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), and by End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, & Surgical Centers, Healthcare Institutes, and Diagnostic Laboratories): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-market-by-offering-hardware

North America to account for major regional market revenue share

The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the wide usage of VR in the training & development of healthcare professionals along with the use of technology for assistance in treating psychosomatic & neural disorders.

This report segments the virtual reality in healthcare market as follows:

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: By Offering Segment Analysis

Hardware Device Head Tracking Systems Head-Mounted displays Non-Immersive Systems

Software

Services

Global Medical Device Interoperability Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ambulatory Cares

Clinics & Imaging Centres

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Visualization (Virtual Endoscopy, Colonoscopy)

Radiotherapy

Computer Assisted Surgery (Training, Planning, Rehearsal, and Delivery) Neurosurgery Laparoscopic Simulators

Dentistry

Disability & Rehabilitation

Pain Management

Phobias

Telehealth

Medical Training/Teaching/Determining Level of Skill

Mental Health, Psychological Therapy, & Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

