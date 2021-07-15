Global Women’s Healthcare Market Set to Witness Spells of Growth—Projected to Reach USD 46,163.5 Million by 2027

The Leading Players Operating in the Global Women’s healthcare Market are BAYER AG, AbbVie Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Elly Lilly & Company, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Agile Therapeutics Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Limited, and other prominent players.

/EIN News/ -- Noida, India, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global women’s healthcare market was worth USD 33,182.0 Million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 46,163.5 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The global women’s healthcare market is driven by several factors, such as growing prevalence of PCOS, increasing incidence of women-specific diseases , and changes in the lifestyle of individuals. Additionally, favorable policies introduced by governments to improve women's health and increase awareness and introduce new medicines for women present a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global women's healthcare sector during the forecast period.

Changing Lifestyle and Lifestyle-Associated Disorders Are Expected to Propel the Growth of the Global Women’s Healthcare Market

Rapid urbanization has resulted in major lifestyle changes across the globe for millions of people. Additionally, urbanization partly explains the rise of women in the workforce. A large proportion of today's workforce is composed of women. Therefore, a fast-paced and hectic lifestyle is leading to a variety of hazardous lifestyle choices, including poor eating habits, sedentary behavior, and inconsistent sleeping patterns, among others. PCOS is one of the most common lifestyle disorders in women. Moreover, a poor diet has resulted in a major deficiency in iron in most women, resulting in anemia. Other lifestyle disorders include obesity, infertility, diabetes , general anxiety disorder, etc.

According to the New Indian Express, 68% of women suffer from lifestyle disorders, and 53% skip meals and opt for junk food due to work pressure deadlines. Additionally, 80% of urban Indian working women within the age range of 25-45 are overweight due to stress and sedentary lifestyle. Thus, the emergence of such a wide variety of disorders due to lifestyle changes has resulted in the growing demand for various drugs and other commodities, which has stimulated the global women's healthcare market to grow.

Multiple Side-Effects of Medicines is Restraining the Growth of the Global Women’s Healthcare Market

Side effects are a major concern for the global women's healthcare market, as they can lead to further deterioration of the user's health. The majority of women's health care drugs are hormone-based, which can lead to some serious physiological adverse effects. According to the Office on Women’s Health (OWH), there are studies that prove that taking birth control pills can increases a person’s chance of developing blood clots and hypertension, which can further lead to heart attack or stroke. Flutamide, a PCOS-treating drug, is associated with severe hepatotoxicity and secondary death. Moreover, among patients with PCOS, metformin is often prescribed for insulin sensitivity, which can cause Lactic Acidosis. Moreover, according to the National Cancer Institute, taking birth control pills may affect a person’s chance of suffering from cancer in the following ways:

Breast Cancer- The risk of breast cancer multiplies in people taking combined pills.

Cervical Cancer- Taking the pill for longer than 5 years is linked to higher risk for cervical cancer.

Ovarian & Endometrial Cancer – Cancer is less likely in this case.

Therefore, women need further treatment in order to cure these side effects. Thus, these side effects not only worsen a woman’s health condition but also cause severe inconvenience by forcing them to spend more financial resources in order to get the right treatment. Hence, these side-effects prove to be a major threat to the global women’s healthcare market.

Postmenopausal osteoporosis segment held the largest market share in the global women’s healthcare market in 2020

Based on application, the market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, polycystic ovary syndrome. Among these, the postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share in the global women’s healthcare market in 2020. Osteoporosis becomes more prevalent after menopause because it is closely linked to oestrogen deficiency; thus, postmenopausal women are more likely to suffer from primary osteoporosis. When oestrogen levels drop in the menopause transition period, bone resorption becomes greater than bone production, resulting in osteoporosis. Each year, more than ten million such cases are reported in India. The large number of cases and increasing population of women aged 50 and higher are contributing significantly to the dominant market share of the segment in global women’s healthcare market.

The Global Women’s healthcare Market: Regional insights

The global women’s healthcare market is segmented into five regions—North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest market share in the market owing to factors such as the rising incidences of PCOS and PCOD among women. Women's healthcare market in North America has been booming due to the increasing prevalence of early pregnancies, as well as postmenopausal osteoporosis. North America has two regions with advanced medical facilities—the United States and Canada. These two countries have invested significantly in the healthcare business, which has fueled the expansion of the North American women's healthcare market in this region.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Women’s healthcare Market

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the entire world, affecting all industries and markets. Countries are still trying to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and bring things together. Despite the ongoing mass vaccination programs, the second and third waves of COVID-19, along with mutant varieties of the virus, have posed a challenge to combat the deadly virus. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a greater impact in numerous areas, both at work and at home, due to increased workload as a result of lockdown and the stringent quarantine restrictions imposed by the governments of different countries. As a result, women, who have to balance both a career and their domestic duties, are at a higher risk of anxiety, sadness, and post-traumatic stress disorder. These significant concerns have sparked a discussion on the importance of focusing on women's healthcare during the pandemic phase, which in turn has created new potential for the growth of the women's healthcare sector.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been an upsurge in the incidence of neonatal and maternal problems in COVID-19 and pregnant mothers. The increasing number of fatal complications for women has led to the need for an effective and accessible healthcare market for women worldwide.

The Leading Players Operating in the Global Women’s healthcare Market are BAYER AG, AbbVie Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Elly Lilly & Company, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Agile Therapeutics Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Limited, and other prominent players. In order to capitalize on market opportunities and achieve a competitive advantage, market players are eager to hire experienced professionals in their respective fields. Additionally, the industry players are also launching new facilities and centers as a part of their strategy to gain a competitive advantage over the other players. In addition, companies are collaborating with their competitors in order to leverage their expertise and move into new markets. For example, Eli Lilly and Company and MiNA Therapeutics Limited has announced a global research collaboration to develop novel drug candidates using MiNA's proprietary Small Activating RNA (saRNA) technology platform. Using the expertise of MiNA Therapeutics Limited in RNA activation therapeutics to develop a new drug, Eli Lilly and Company could gain the upper hand in the market over their competitors.

Recent Developments in the Global Women’s healthcare Market

In May 2021, Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved MYFEMBREE, the first once-daily treatment for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months.

In February 2021, Ferring, Rebiotix and MyBiotics collaborated to develop live microbiome-based therapeutics in reproductive medicine and maternal health. It aims to create standardized, stabilized live microbiota-based formulations addressing bacterial vaginosis (BV), a common vaginal infection among women of reproductive age linked to increased risk of miscarriage, problems during pregnancy and fertility issues.

