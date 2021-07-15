KINAHAN’S WILL BE THE FIRST WHISKEY BRAND TO RELEASE AUGMENTED REALITY 3D MODEL AS AN NFT
Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey to mark the 2021 British Grand Prix with an NFT release of a hyperrealistic 3D/AR formula racing car
This allows us to establish and celebrate the future as we see it –the digital future. It is time for all brands to re-imagine outdated traditional experiences and bring new value to our beloved fans.”LONDON, UK, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in over 200 years of history, Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey, one of Ireland’s most treasured heritage brands enjoyed by Kings, Queens and heads of state over generations, continues to push boundaries with its debut into the crypto space.
— Zak Oganian, Managing Director of Kinahan’s
To celebrate the 2021 British Grand Prix, the brand combined offline tradition with online innovation by developing its first ‘augmented reality’ (AR) menu experience. The AR menu features the Kinahan’s rare and sought after “Special Release Project” whiskeys, which will be enjoyed by Camp Kerala VIP guests exclusively at the 2021 British Grand Prix, due to be held on 18 July 2021 at the Silverstone Circuit.
Most notably, the limited time AR experience, introduces an exclusive 3D art piece of a hyperrealistic formula racing car, which will be released for an online auction via Rarible.com and granted to the highest bidder during the Silverstone Circuit race on Sunday 18th July 2021.
The 3D/AR artwork of the model was created in collaboration with Morysetta – an upcoming digital NFT artist who is becoming known in the NFT world for her unusual cosmic style that focuses on objects and feelings distilled into almost tangible emotions.
“Through my art I try to express essential human emotions, give them a real meaning and place this combination into my own world – the world of Morysetta. Collaborating on this unusual release with Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey, which is famous as a pioneering and innovative brand, is a real adventure for me as an NFT artist.” — says Morysetta.
Zak Oganian, managing director of Kinahan’s commented: “This is much more than a mere collaboration, this is a hybritasation of different worlds, ideas and identities to create a new experience that has never been done before in our industry. This work allows us to establish and celebrate the future as we see it – the digital future. It is time for all brands to re-imagine long outdated traditional experiences and bring new value to our beloved fans.”
About the NFT Auction
The Kinahan’s NFT auction will take place at Rarible.com and will be granted to the highest bidder during the limited time period between on Sunday 18th July 2021 during the date of the Silverstone Circuit race.
To take part in the auction you visit: https://rarible.com/kinahans
About the NFT Artwork
The Kinahan’s NFT artwork in collaboration with Morysetta can be viewed in 3D and AR by unising a QR code above or at https://rarible.com/kinahans and www.kinahanswhiskey.com
About Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey Co.
Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey was founded in 1779. One of the world’s oldest brands of whiskey, it was historically known as “the pioneer of Irish whiskey”, and has recently been lauded for its modern-day innovations within the category. To find out more about Kinahan’s projects and releases, visit www.kinahanswhiskey.com
About the artist Larisa Murariu (Morysetta)
To find out more about Larisa Murariu projects, visit www.instagram.com/morysetta
For more information, high-resolution imagery, 3D/AR, please contact
Zak Oganian
Kinahan's Whiskey Co.
info@kinahanswhiskey.com
