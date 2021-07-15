Saloodo! launches with BeduConnect a road freight service between Middle East and Africa

New service BeduConnect links GCC countries with North Africa; Saloodo! (www.Saloodo.com) is the first digital marketplace to offer road freight connection between the Arabian Peninsula and North Africa; Road freight connection is faster than ocean freight and cheaper than air freight.

The digital road freight platform Saloodo!, is expanding its services in Middle East and Africa by offering a new road freight connection between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman) and North Africa (Egypt, Libya and Sudan). BeduConnect was set up to connect countries of the Arabian Peninsula with North African trading partners due to capacities in both air freight and ocean freight being currently tight.

“Having recently expanded to Libya, thanks to the success of the Saloodo! platform, we are now very proud to be the first logistics provider to establish road freight connections between the GCC countries and North Africa. Road freight is particularly effective here, as it is cheaper than air freight and has faster lead times than ocean freight” says Tobias Maier, CEO of Saloodo! Middle East and Africa. “In addition, BeduConnect makes it easier for shippers to identify trusted carriers, help carriers manage their fleets and optimize their capacity.”

BeduConnect is available for Full-Truck-Load and comes with all known Saloodo! features. The digital platform simplifies the search for suitable freight forwarders so that the right partners can be found more quickly from a network of verified freight forwarders. In addition, the platform recommends a transport price based on current market data. The supply chains are completely digitalised, the management of transport documents can also be easily accessed online, and a real-time shipment status provides the desired service for customers. With a combination of logistics expertise backed by DHL, as well as the flexibility and digital skills of a start-up, Saloodo! lends weight to the digitalization efforts of the logistics sector in the Middle East and Africa.

Point of contact: Deutsche Post DHL Group Media Relations David Stöppler Phone: +49 228 182-9944 E-mail: pressestelle@dpdhl.com

On the Internet: www.dpdhl.com/press Follow us at: www.twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL

About Saloodo! Saloodo! combines the best of two worlds: The digital freight platform, founded by Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2016, combines the logistics expertise and infrastructure of a global player with the flexibility and digital skills of a start-up. Saloodo! simplifies the day-to-day processes of shippers and hauliers with a powerful end-to-end, digital solution for commissioning and handling shipments. This maximizes the transparency and efficiency of the entire transport process.

By offering the free choice of a neutral online marketplace and the security and convenience of a digital freight forwarder, Saloodo! is the answer to the progressive digitization in the highly fragmented transport market.

About DHL – The logistics company for the world: DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.