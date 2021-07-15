Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Analysis

The major companies in the global patient monitoring devices report includes Abbott, Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Omron Healthcare, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Biotronik, Inc., Masimo, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and other prominent players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ” patient monitoring devices market ” is set to gain momentum from the increasing need to monitor the functional signs of patients to diagnose various problems. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices) By End-Users/ Applications (Hospitals, ASCs, Clinics, Home, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that patient monitoring devices are used to monitor respiration rate, blood pressure, urine output, pulse, temperature, discomfort, level of consciousness, and oxygen permeation.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a complete halt. The government bodies of various nations have deployed social distancing and lockdown measures to prevent transmission. Hence, multiple companies have shut down their manufacturing processes and are focusing on making personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizers. We are offering accurate research reports to help you better understand the current situation of the market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/patient-monitoring-devices-market-103484





Regional Insights-

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders to Drive Growth in North America

North America is set to lead throughout the forthcoming years by generating the largest patient monitoring devices market share. This growth is attributable to the rising focus of manufacturers operating in the region on the launch of novel products. Besides, the beneficial health-related policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, surging consumption of unhealthy diets, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases would aid growth in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to retain its second position backed by the need to compulsorily own medical savings accounts and the presence of novel health insurance schemes. Asia Pacific is expected to grow astonishingly stoked by the increasing cases of diabetes and heart diseases. Also, the rising entry of several start-up companies in the region is set to propel growth.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/patient-monitoring-devices-market-103484





Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to account for the major market share and is also anticipated to retain its ascendancy throughout the forecast period. The region is projected to be a lucrative market for monitoring device manufacturers due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased consumption of an unhealthy diet, enormous healthcare expenditure, and advantageous health cover policies. Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest share in the market.

Factors such as compulsory contributory health insurance schemes, compulsory medical savings accounts, and increased healthcare expenditure are likely to influence the growth of the market in the European region. However, Asia Pacific possesses the high market potential for growth of the market due to the rise in the geriatric population, escalating incidences of heart diseases, growing prevalence of diabetes, and an increase in the purchasing power of the countries of this region. Moreover, fast-growing startup space in this region stimulated by the influx of capital is anticipated to encourage added research and development efforts toward building advanced healthcare technologies that are likely to boost the growth of the market.

How Did We Develop This Report?

We have conducted extensive primary and secondary research to gather information about various aspects of this report. Our special interviews with end-user respondents and supply side respondents helped in gaining insights into the average pricing, per capita consumption trend, average spending on products, growth rate, market size, and dynamics. We have also taken information from reputed industry journals, articles, and press releases of organizations operating in the field of patient monitoring devices.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/patient-monitoring-devices-market-103484





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Consumption of Junk Food to Propel Growth

Rising disposable incomes and increasing cases of cancer and cardiac diseases are expected to boost the patient monitoring devices market growth in the near future. The World Health Organization (WHO), for instance, declared that cardiovascular disease is one of the major causes of deaths worldwide. Hence, patient monitoring devices are showcasing high popularity because of the growing need to monitor a patient’s vitals and other signs.

Furthermore, the rising consumption of junk food items, transformations of lifestyles, and lack of physical exercises are set to also accelerate growth as these factors often result in the occurrence of serious health conditions. Numerous manufacturers are striving to develop digital technologies to attract more customers. However, patient monitoring devices are very expensive. It may obstruct their demand in developing nations.





Quick Buy - Patient Monitoring Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103484





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Mergers & Collaborations to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market for patient monitoring devices houses a large number of enterprises that are mainly aiming to engage in mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships with other players to broaden their existing product portfolios. Below are the two latest industry developments:

December 2020 : Royal Phillips and BioTelemetry, Inc. entered into a merger agreement. It will enable Phillips to acquire the latter’s issued shares. At the same time, the company will be able to transform its delivery of care with integrated solutions. Phillip’s cardiac care portfolio will be robust owing to this acquisition.

: Royal Phillips and BioTelemetry, Inc. entered into a merger agreement. It will enable Phillips to acquire the latter’s issued shares. At the same time, the company will be able to transform its delivery of care with integrated solutions. Phillip’s cardiac care portfolio will be robust owing to this acquisition. December 2020: Doccla joined hands with Luton Children and Adults Community Health Services to offer remote patient monitoring service, such as wearable technology. Each patient’s device will regularly send automated readings and alerts of routine measurements via Doccla to doctors of Luton in the U.K.





A list of some of the most reputed patient monitoring devices manufacturers in the market:

Abbott

Medtronic

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biotronik, Inc.

Masimo

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Other prominent companies





Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation :

By End-Users/ Applications

Hospitals

ASCs

Clinics

Home

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global patient monitoring devices Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/patient-monitoring-devices-market-103484





Have a Look at Related Reports:



Teledermatology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Products & Services), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous) & Others) By End User (Healthcare Facilities, & Home Care), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class, By Disease Type ,By Route of Administration (Topical, and Oral), By Distribution Channel and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Full-sized, Compact), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Radiology Centers, and Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology, By Application, By Modality (O-arm, C-arm), By End User, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technique (Lateral Flow Immunoassay, Agglutination Test, Flow-through Test, Molecular Diagnostics), By Disease, By End User, and Regional Forecast 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.