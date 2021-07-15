Investoo Group Targets British Investors, with Wave of new Stock Trading Educational Websites

Investoo Group has today expanded its portfolio of investment related educational websites to include 11 new brands.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investoo Group has today expanded its portfolio of investment related educational websites to include 11 new brands that aim to help people across Europe and Asia take their first steps into the daunting world of stock investing, including BuyStocks.co.uk, a website specifically focused on British traders.

The new websites are available in English, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese, Polish, Spanish, German, Italian, Danish, Indonesian, and French with Investoo Group promising additional language versions rolling out later in the second half of 2021.

David Merry, CEO of Investoo Group, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our portfolio to include these new websites, providing clear and informative content for beginner investors. The market lacks simple, jargon-free educational material to help people make the first right steps and we believe these websites fill that space and are excited to see them grow and expand over time”

In addition to being localised by language, each site is also tailored to a specific region with Guides and How-Tos being tweaked to only include examples from trading platforms available in the reader’s territory. Geo-specific information such as trading platform minimum deposits are also displayed in the local currency for each region. BuyStocks.co.uk for example, which targets users in the United Kingdom, shows all examples of trade amounts and minimum deposits in GBP whereas the French language version shows its examples in EUR, making it easier and simpler to understand.

CEO, David Merry added: “Starting on the road to investing can be daunting enough and we felt that by providing these educational guides not only in the language of the reader but also localised to where they are reading from will help make people feel more comfortable and confident in taking their first steps and this has always been one of Investoo Group’s core goals since formation.”

