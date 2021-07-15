Edmond OK Subaru New/Used Car Dealer 2022 Outback SUV Family Vehicles Launched

Hudiburg Subaru (+1-405-644-3100) has launched an updated service for Edmond, OK customers. They provide a full range of new and used Subaru cars for all budgets.

Hudiburg Subaru, a new and used car dealership based in Oklahoma City, has expanded its service for Edmond customers. They provide quality service, expert insight, and an impressive range of cars across the full Subaru range.

With the latest service update, drivers in Edmond, Oklahoma can find affordable deals on their favorite Subaru models. Customers can search for the Subaru Ascent, Outback, Forester, Impreza, or WRX.

Buyers can browse based on popular models, or choose their favorite option from the 5-door, coupe, SUV or sedan ranges. The team at Hudiburg Subaru take pride in making the buying process simple for all customers, and are committed to quality service.

To streamline the experience, customers can search for new and pre-owned Subaru cars using the integrated search tool on the Hudiburg Subaru website. This allows anyone to filter their results by year, make, body style, mileage and cost.

Once the customer has decided on their vehicle, they can buy with confidence knowing that the expert team will provide high-level car care and customer service following the completion of the deal.

As part of the latest update, customers can buy the 2022 range of Subaru cars, including the Outback Limited and Outback Premium. These all-wheel drive cars are available in a choice of colors, with in-demand features like a full navigation system, lane-departure alerts, automatic temperature control, and wireless phone connectivity.

Add-ons include blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert functionality, and keyless access with simplified push-button starting.

Subaru cars have established a reputation for reliability and safety on the road. One of the most distinctive features is their all-wheel drive system, which isn’t adapted from a two-wheel drive setup like most vehicle manufacturers. This uniquely designed feature ensures linear power application and reduced sliding in bad weather.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Here at Hudiburg Subaru, it is our mission to be the automotive home of drivers in the Oklahoma City, OK area. We provide a vast selection of new and used vehicles, exceptional car care and customer service with a smile.”

Full details can be found at: https://www.hudiburgsubaru.com

Name: Brad Smicklas Organization: Hudiburg Subaru Address: 210 East Interstate 240 Service Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73149, United States Phone: +1-405-644-3100