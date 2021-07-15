Global Fintech Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Fintech Market 2021-2030

Fintech Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Fintech Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Fintech Market - By Type Of Service (Payments, Wealth Management, Insurance, Personal Loans, Personal Finance, Fund Transfer, Others), By Technology (Mobile Commerce And Transfers, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, Others), By Service Provider (Payment Processors, Securities Brokerages And Investment Firms, Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies And Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, The global Fintech market reached a value of nearly $111,240.5 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% to nearly $158,014.3 million by 2023. Also the market is expected to grow to $191,840.2 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2% and to $325,311.8 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%. Big Tech companies that include Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple are aiming at financial a service, which positively impacts the growth of the fintech market.

The Fintech (Financial Technologies) market consists of sales of technology and platform based financial services and related goods. Fintech is the use of technology and innovation to provide financial services through internet-based platforms. Companies in this market provide end-to-end process financial services and solutions to automate financial processes over the Internet. It is used by end-user organizations on the back end to automate insurance, trading, banking services, and risk management.

Trends In The Global Fintech Market

Companies in the global fintech market are increasingly using blockchain technology for better security and operational efficiency. Blockchain is a technology which involves the implementation of a distributed database that is accessible to all the users over a network, where each user can add a new data record (block), with a timestamp that cannot be altered. Blockchain technology maintains the authentication of data by restricting changes in older data blocks while allowing the users to continue adding new data blocks, thus, providing high security and transparency to companies operating in the fintech market. It enhances trade accuracy, speeds up the settlement process, and reduces risks.

Global Fintech Market Segments:

The global fintech market is further segmented based on type of service, service provider, technology and geography.

By Type Of Service – Payments, Wealth Management, Insurance, Personal Loans, Personal Finance, Fund Transfer, Others

By Service Provider - Payment Processors, Securities Brokerages And Investment Firms, Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies, Others

By Technology - Mobile Commerce And Transfers, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, Others

By Geography: The global fintech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the Fintech market.

Fintech Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fintech global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fintech market, fintech global market share, fintech global market players, fintech global market segments and geographies, fintech global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The fintech global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Fintech Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Fintech Market Organizations Covered: PayPal Holdings, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Square, Inc., Envestnet, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

