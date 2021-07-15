Lawrence Henderson of Boss Consulting LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The social unrest of last year has forced everyone, including business organizations, to take a good, honest look at themselves.

Even the most well-intentioned organizations and the people employed by them may believe they are doing everything they can to be diverse, inclusive and equitable, but without meaningful dialogue around what these issues actually mean and how we can integrate them into our behavior with full intention, they’re just words on a poster.

Lawrence Henderson puts the posters into practice.

Henderson is the founder of BOSS Consulting, an organizational leadership development firm specializing in culture coaching, training, speaking and facilitation.

“We need leaders to be in thoughtful in how they meet the challenges of this moment,” says Henderson. “I work on the uncomfortable things from a training and development perspective for organizations. I’m sharing a dialogue with people around values, beliefs and attitudes. The question is: how do we co-create better?”

Diversity is being invited to the dance; inclusion is being asked to dance. Henderson adds to that “Tenacious Inclusion:” allowing everyone to have a song on the playlist.

“They believe I'm coming to help them with diversity, equity and inclusion, but what I really do is assess whether you're even ready to have these conversations,” says Henderson. “I don’t believe in powerful questions; I believe in necessary questions, and we have got to get to the heart of the matter.”

Henderson says it’s in the accountability where people begin to experience discomfort.

“Not many people have actual experience doing the work. They usually haven't been placed in a position where they have had to put the posters into practice,” says Henderson. “When we’re uncovering those unconscious biases and making them conscious, there's a natural inclination toward fear. I’m always going to be more curious than confrontational, so when I come in, I disarm that discomfort. Stop thinking of it as right or wrong. Just think about it as an opportunity to learn something different.”

Henderson describes himself as a “comfort-disrupting teddy bear.” As the son of a preacher, and a former army officer, his intention is always to support the whole person.

“My values are steeped in my faith, and I also believe military service enhances excellence, respect and integrity,” says Henderson. “The reason I got into this work is that culture is the mortar and the bricks of an organization. We have to go from aspirational to actionable.”

Close Up Radio will feature Lawrence Henderson in an interview with Jim Masters on July 19th at 2pm EDT and Doug Llewelyn on July 26th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.bossconsultingllc.net