Veny West: Electronic music artist in Costa Rica released his 6th single

Veny West is marking a place in electronic music to establish itself as one of the outstanding musical artists of Costa Rica this 2021.

COSTA RICA / MEXICO, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than a thousand reproductions in its latest musical release Mystic, Veny West is marking a place in electronic music to establish itself as one of the outstanding musical artists of Costa Rica this 2021.

Originally from Limón, Costa Rica, Veny West was guided by his passion de él and from a very young age to learn multiple instruments empirically, including drums and piano, later specializing in both traditional and classical string and percussion instruments at the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

Currently, Veny West has six singles to its credit, Mystic being the last to be released this year, and you can already listen to it from its official Spotify channel.

With a duration of 2 ”27’, Mystic is characterized by having enveloping sounds within a mysterious and audacious theme, taking you through your emotions through inhospitable and unexpected moments to finally throw yourself into a powerful, daring and inspiring climax.

Do not stop following her Veny West's work from her official Spotify channel, on her social networks and stay up to date on her career through her official website.