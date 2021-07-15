SEER for Classic Vehicles Has Been Recognized at Good-Guys Nationals with “Best Electrical Product” Award

Compatible with virtually any vehicle, SEER offers the latest automotive technology to the classic car market.

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVP Dennis Hopper states “SEER was initially introduced at SEMA show and won the SEMA 2020 Best Mobile Electronics award. Now SEER has been given its second national award, recognized by one of the largest organizations for classic, hot rods, and muscle vehicles”

SEER is designed, engineered, and brought to life by VAIS to trigger any factory or aftermarket electronics based on driver proximity or events. Compatible with virtually any vehicle, SEER offers the latest automotive technology to the classic car market.

The most popular features for classic car market are:

• Automatic locking and unlocking based on driver proximity to the vehicle

• Ignition-controlled locks

• Audible and visual alert

• Starter Interrupt

• Dedicated High Power LED circuit to connect additional lighting

• Creating “If This Then That” scenarios adding personalized safety and convenience features

SEER can be fully customized using an online software tool designed by VAIS to flash the unit via a smartphone app. High-end shops that choose to customize SEER can set up different proximity levels, specify input and output signal types, introduce delays, and timers.

“Versatile customization behind SEER is what makes this product so ideal for custom markets. It allows installers to create a solution based on their customers’ daily activities. You can use it out of the box or customize it to utilize the full extent of 8 inputs and 10 outputs to trigger any electronic accessory.” says Hopper.

Technology behind SEER is similar to what luxury brands have to offer their customers when they buy a brand-new vehicle. OEM-type approach has always distinguished VAIS from its competitors. Quality device and secure communication allowing SEER to perform 100% of the time for best user experience.

SEER MSRP is listed at $499.99 and is shipping now.

About VAIS Technology: Founded in 2003, VAIS Technology offers a wide variety of OEM factory radio upgrades, including SiriusXM add-on adapters, kits for adding a Bluetooth music streaming through a factory radio, and SEER proximity automation. VAIS Technology currently offers products for most automotive brands. All VAIS Technology products are built to OEM standards and are designed to offer seamless functionality for best user experience. VAIS Technology products come with one-year warranty and do not affect OEM warranties. Visit http://www.vaistech.com to learn more.



Contact Details:

8811 American Way, Unit 125

Englewood, CO 80112

Email: sales@vaistech.com