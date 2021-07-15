M-43 joint repair in Delta Township begins Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Eaton

HIGHWAY: M-43

CLOSEST CITIES: Lansing Grand Ledge

ESTIMATED START DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1 million to perform joint repair and resurfacing, install pavement markings, and build a new culvert on M-43 from Nixon Road to Broadbent Road in Lansing.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound M-43 between Nixon Road to Broadbent Road. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide drivers with a smoother, safer driving surface with fresh pavement markings. The new culvert will improve drainage.

Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.