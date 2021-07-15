Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 26 year-old Wayne Jones, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife)

