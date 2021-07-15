Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1200 Block of Linden Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the 1200 block of Linden Place, Northeast.

At approximately 2:27 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, July 14, 2021, 25 year-old Anthony Jamalle Brown, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

###