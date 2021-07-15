The Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline landscape includes several therapies with different mechanisms of action currently being studied with great market potential. Ongoing scientific research has provided greater sophistication and a clearer understanding of the mechanisms of therapeutic interventions for Hidradenitis suppurativa.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Landscape: Novel Emerging Therapies and Key Pharmaceutical Companies Reinvigorates the Pipeline Landscape

DelveInsight's 'Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Insights' report presents an exhaustive coverage of the available therapies, Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging drug therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline therapies, and the future market scope of the space.

Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Pipeline report:

DelveInsight's analysis depicts a robust Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline with 25+ active players in the domain working on 25+ pipeline therapies.

in the domain working on 25+ pipeline therapies. Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline therapies such as Bermekimab (MABp1), IFX-1, INCB054707, Secukinumab, Recombinant anti-granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) receptor monoclonal antibody, Avacopan, Bimekizumab, and others are under different phases of clinical trials for Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

and others are under different phases of clinical trials for Hidradenitis Suppurativa. Janssen, InflaRx, Incyte Corporation, Novartis, CSL Behring, ChemoCentryx, UCB Biopharma S.P.R.L., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, ChemoCentryx, IntegoGen, Pfizer , TO Pharmaceuticals, Kymera Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, Amgen, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, AnaptysBio, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, IntegoGen, LLC among several others, are some of the key prominent pharma players working in the domain.

, among several others, are some of the key prominent pharma players working in the domain. InflaRx's lead drug candidate, vilobelimab (IFX-1), is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the complement activation product C5a and is currently in clinical development for several indications including Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), a chronic debilitating systemic skin disease. The Company received scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) about the European pathway for regulatory approval in July 2020. The Company is working diligently to address the feedback received from the agencies and analyzing the strategy for its Phase III development in HS.

Topline data from AURORA Phase II clinical trial of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa demonstrated a statistically significant higher response with avacopan at 30 mg BID than placebo in the pre-specified Hurley Stage III (severe) Hidradenitis Suppurativa patients. ChemoCentryx plans to advance Avacopan into Phase III development for the treatment of patients with the most severe form of Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

Phase II clinical trial of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa demonstrated a statistically significant higher response with avacopan at 30 mg BID than placebo in the pre-specified Hurley Stage III (severe) Hidradenitis Suppurativa patients. plans to advance Avacopan into Phase III development for the treatment of patients with the most severe form of Hidradenitis Suppurativa. Orismilast , Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors are being developed by Union Therapeutics for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and hidradenitis suppurativa.

, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors are being developed by Union Therapeutics for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and hidradenitis suppurativa. An Open-label Phase I/II proof of concept-study has been initiated by Pharma Holdings AS to demonstrate if the percutaneous application of LTX-109 in a gel vehicle is a safe treatment of Hidradenitis suppurativa and to identify clinical response to intervention, as well as to identify if covariates such as age, disease duration, smoking state and BMI influence patient-reported measures investigate.

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline reports offer a holistic scenario of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, latest happenings in the HS domain, and growth prospects across the Hidradenitis Suppurativa space.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis Suppurativa is a recurring disease characterized by swollen, painful lesions that affect the armpit (axillae), groin, anal, and breast regions.

The disease is progressive in nature and leads to single boil-like, pus-filled abscesses into hard lumps, then deep-seated, painful, frequently inflamed clusters of recurrent infiltration lesions.

It can be an extremely painful and debilitating condition, however, is rarely life-threatening affecting individuals with compromised immune systems.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Bimekizumab (MABp1) UCB Biopharma III IL17A protein inhibitors; IL17F protein inhibitors Subcutaneous Secukinumab Novartis III IL17A protein inhibitors Subcutaneous IFX-1 InflaRx II Complement C5a inhibitors Intravenous INCB054707 Incyte Corporation II Janus kinase 1 inhibitors Oral Avacopan ChemoCentryx II Complement C5a receptor antagonists Oral Bermekimab Janssen Research and Development II Interleukin 1 alpha inhibitors Subcutaneous Imsidolimab AnaptysBio II Interleukin 36 receptor antagonists NA CSL324 CSL Behring I Granulocyte colony stimulating factor inhibitors Intravenous AMP-001 IntegoGen, LLC I NA NA KT-474 Kymera Therapeutics I Interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase degraders Oral Sonelokimab MoonLake Immunotherapeutics I IL17A protein inhibitors; IL17F protein inhibitors Parenteral Brilacidin Innovation Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Immunomodulators NA

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutics Assessment

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline report puts forward a complete view of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging novel pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Mono/Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

By Mechanism of Action

Biologics

Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor inhibitors

IL17A protein inhibitors

MAP-kinase-activated kinase 2 inhibitors

Complement C5a inhibitors

Interleukin 1 alpha inhibitors

Janus Kinase 1 inhibitors

By Targets

Protein

Monoclonal antibody

Scope of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Janssen, InflaRx, Incyte Corporation, Novartis, CSL Behring, ChemoCentryx, UCB Biopharma S.P.R.L., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, ChemoCentryx, IntegoGen, Pfizer, TO Pharmaceuticals, Kymera Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, Amgen, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, AnaptysBio, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, IntegoGen, LLC and several others.

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Therapies: Bimekizumab (MABp1), IFX-1, INCB054707, Secukinumab, Recombinant anti-granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) receptor monoclonal antibody, Avacopan, Bimekizumab, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Hidradenitis Suppurativa Disease Overview 4 Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis 5 Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutics Assessment 6 Hidradenitis Suppurativa – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Hidradenitis Suppurativa Assessment 8 Hidradenitis Suppurativa Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products (Phase III) 10 Mid-Stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products (Phase II) 11 Early Stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products (Phase I) 12 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products 13 Inactive Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Products 14 Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products 15 Unmet Needs 16 Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Analyst Views 19 Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies 20 Appendix

