Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,093 in the last 365 days.

PECO to Close Sugartown Road, Old Lancaster Road for Utility Improvements in Chester County

07/14/2021

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Sugartown Road in Easttown Township and Old Lancaster Road in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, for gas main installations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

  • Monday, July 19, through Saturday, September 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Sugartown Road will be closed and detoured weekdays and possibly weekends between Waterloo Avenue and Newtown Road. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Church Road, Waterloo Road and Newtown Road.
  • Monday, July 26, through Saturday, October 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Old Lancaster Road will be closed and detoured weekdays and possibly weekends between U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and Howellville Road. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays may occur.

PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

Sugartown Road Closure.jpg Old Lancaster Road Closure.jpg

You just read:

PECO to Close Sugartown Road, Old Lancaster Road for Utility Improvements in Chester County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.