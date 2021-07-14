PECO to Close Sugartown Road, Old Lancaster Road for Utility Improvements in Chester County

07/14/2021

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Sugartown Road in Easttown Township and Old Lancaster Road in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, for gas main installations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, July 19, through Saturday, September 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Sugartown Road will be closed and detoured weekdays and possibly weekends between Waterloo Avenue and Newtown Road. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Church Road, Waterloo Road and Newtown Road.

Monday, July 26, through Saturday, October 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Old Lancaster Road will be closed and detoured weekdays and possibly weekends between U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and Howellville Road. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays may occur.

PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #