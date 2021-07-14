Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,092 in the last 365 days.

IDNR Announces 2021 Habitat Fund Project Grant Applications

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced grant applications are now being accepted for the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program. The deadline to apply is Aug. 2, 2021.

The program enhances game and non-game wildlife habitat through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities.  Funding for the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program comes from the sale of Habitat Stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen.

For information on how to apply for a Habitat Grant, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Habitat-Funding-Opportunity.aspx

Forms and the Notice of Funding Opportunity for grantees to apply can be found by visiting this webpage:  https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Special-Wildlife-Funds-Grant-Program.aspx

For any additional questions or assistance please contact Susan Duke by email at susan.duke@illinois.gov or call 217-785-4416.

You can search for all current state funding opportunities by visiting this webpage: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx.

###

7/14/2021

You just read:

IDNR Announces 2021 Habitat Fund Project Grant Applications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.