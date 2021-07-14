IDNR Announces 2021 Pheasant Fund Project Grant Applications

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced grant applications are being accepted for the State Pheasant Fund Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program. The deadline to apply is Aug. 2, 2021.

The State Pheasant Fund provides grants to appropriate not-for-profit organizations for projects for the purpose of wild pheasant conservation. Funding for the State Pheasant Fund Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program comes from the sale of Habitat Stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen.

For information on how to apply for a State Pheasant Grant, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Pheasant-Funding.aspx

Forms and the Notice of Funding Opportunity for grantees to apply can be found by visiting this webpage: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Special-Wildlife-Funds-Grant-Program.aspx

For any additional questions or grant assistance please contact Susan Duke by email at susan.duke@illinois.gov or call 217-785-4416.

You can search for all current state funding opportunities by visiting this webpage: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx.

###

7/14/2021