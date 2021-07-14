Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,091 in the last 365 days.

Metropolitan Police Department Announces Creation of Technical and Analytical Services Bureau and Promotions

Today, the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Robert J. Contee, III announces an organizational realignment with the creation of the Technical and Analytical Services Bureau (TASB) and subsequent promotions within the Department.

The Technical and Analytical Services Bureau (TASB) oversees all information technology services, as well as research and analytical services used to support innovative policing operations and public safety practices. Furthermore, TASB includes the Records Division and the Facilities Liaison. Functions of the IT component of the bureau include software development, data quality and compliance, business application development, and information technology program management. The research and analysis staff collect, analyze, and disseminate intelligence throughout the department. The Records Division provides services like fingerprinting, gun registration, and background checks.

As part of the creation of this new bureau, the following promotions will take effect immediately:

Assistant Chief Morgan Kane, formerly the First District Commander, will oversee the Technical and Analytical Services Bureau. Commander Ralph McLean, previously a Captain within the Narcotics and Special Investigations Division, will now lead the First District.

You just read:

Metropolitan Police Department Announces Creation of Technical and Analytical Services Bureau and Promotions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.