Metropolitan Police Department Announces Creation of Technical and Analytical Services Bureau and Promotions

Today, the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Robert J. Contee, III announces an organizational realignment with the creation of the Technical and Analytical Services Bureau (TASB) and subsequent promotions within the Department.

The Technical and Analytical Services Bureau (TASB) oversees all information technology services, as well as research and analytical services used to support innovative policing operations and public safety practices. Furthermore, TASB includes the Records Division and the Facilities Liaison. Functions of the IT component of the bureau include software development, data quality and compliance, business application development, and information technology program management. The research and analysis staff collect, analyze, and disseminate intelligence throughout the department. The Records Division provides services like fingerprinting, gun registration, and background checks.

As part of the creation of this new bureau, the following promotions will take effect immediately:

Assistant Chief Morgan Kane, formerly the First District Commander, will oversee the Technical and Analytical Services Bureau. Commander Ralph McLean, previously a Captain within the Narcotics and Special Investigations Division, will now lead the First District.