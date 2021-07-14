Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SenatorGonzales Named All-Star by Denver Westword

DENVER, CO – The Denver Westword has named Senator Julie Gonzales as an All-Star among nine other individuals who are considered “game-changers” for the Denver community. 

“I ran for office to lift up the voices of those typically excluded from power,” said Senator Julie Gonzales (D-Denver). “So while I’m honored to be recognized for the wins that we’ve earned for working-class folks and Coloradans of color, the truth is that there’s just so much more work to do. Being recognized with this All-Star crew is a reminder that there are folks doing the work all across our city, and I’m proud to be included in that.”

During this year’s legislative session, Sen. Gonzales championed several bills to: address the housing crisis; uplift low-income Coloradans and communities of color; advance immigrants’ rights; address the student loan debt crisis; lower the cost of prescription drugs; achieve environmental justice; reform our criminal justice system; combat gun violence; and strengthen our elections. 

