Statement from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on the 2021 Budget Act

“The 2021-2022 Health and Human Services budget is a once-in-a-generation investment in a more equitable future where all Californians have the opportunities and supports needed to thrive.

“This past year highlighted the vast disparities and inequities facing many across our state. On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, this budget opens the door to real positive change that will transform the way we serve the most vulnerable among us and improve lives of all Californians for years to come.

“Simply put, this budget helps us fill the gaps in our existing social safety net, while also widening the net to provide more Californians the support they need. Most importantly, the budget lifts the entire social safety net so Californians can access assistance to stabilize and gain self-sufficiency prior to reaching the breaking point.

“This budget puts us a little closer to walking in the shoes of those we serve. Rather than silo people into programs, this budget takes important steps to blend and braid programs to match the needs of those Californians they are to benefit. Collectively, the proposals included in the budget further our vision for a Healthy California for All.

A Healthy California For All is a place that understands that the best medical care in the world is not enough if you do not have a roof over your head and enough food to eat.

It’s a place that recognizes the urgent need for timely access to high-quality mental health and substance use disorder treatment for children and youth.

It’s a place that acknowledges that creating healthy people requires creating healthy communities, communities where the healthy choice is the easy choice available to all.

And it’s a place that is committed to addressing the economic inequalities that cause trauma and suffering and end with too many Californians living on the street.

“To that end, it is important to recognize that our work extends to the entire life span, from initiatives focused on improving the trajectory of our children, to efforts designed to improve the quality of life of older and disabled Californians. Most importantly, our work looks to make a positive impact on the lives of all Californians, irrespective of age, race, gender, socioeconomic status and sexual orientation.

“This is an incredible step forward, but we have more work ahead of us. We must work together to iterate on policy solutions that further improve the health and well-being of entire communities while driving toward an integrated health and human services system that is accessible, affordable, high-quality and equitable for all.”

For more information on the health and human services proposals, check out the HHS 2021-2022 Budget Overview.