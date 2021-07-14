Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement by Attorney General T.J. Donovan on Koffee Kup Decision Regarding Paid Time Off (PTO)

Contact: Charity Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

I am very pleased with the decision by Chittenden Superior Court today that the outstanding vacation time and paid time off (PTO) of the terminated workers at Koffee Kup Bakery and Vermont Bread Company amounts to wages that must be paid. These hardworking Vermonters are entitled to these funds rightfully earned.

In addition, I am pleased that the Court ordered payment of interest for these funds, which were rightfully owed to employees given the significant delay in payment.

In total, Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread Company workers will be receiving collectively more than $800,000 in PTO, plus $16,437 in interest.

