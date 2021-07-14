Surfshark VPN Review Videos Indicate It Is One of the Leading Choices for VPNs

/EIN News/ -- University City, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPNBrains, a company based in St Louis, MO that operates a website that offers honest data about virtual private networks (VPNs), has revealed that Surfshark is one of the top three VPN services in 2021. They found that overall, this VPN service provides good security, speeds, and privacy features, including unlimited simultaneous device connections with just one user account, all at a competitive price.

Andrew Gitt, a representative for VPNBrains, says, “The said VPN service is one of the best VPNs out there. Though its speed does not compare to ExpressVPN or NordVPN, its servers are still plenty fast for torrenting or streaming with hardly any buffering or lag. This VPN service has proven to be successful at unblocking streaming sites like Hulu, Netflix, HBO GO, Disney+, ESPN+, and Amazon Prime Video (though not on mobile devices), BBC iPlayer, and more.”

This VPN service has native apps for almost all devices and platforms that most people use, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Firefox, Fire TV, Chrome, Apple TV, and more. It has passed all the tests for security features as a result of its AES 256-bit encryption, double encryption, Kill Switch, split tunneling, and its special CleanWeb suite, which can protect against malware and block ads.

Just like with NordVPN and ExpressVPN, this VPN service is located outside of the 5/9/14 Eyes Alliance. In addition, it has a strict, verified, no-logging policy, so users should never be worried that their online activity is being tracked or recorded. Part of what pushes Surfshark toward the top of the “best VPN” list is that it enables unlimited devices to connect with just one account, making it easy for a large family to connect using several devices at once.

Overall, the advantages of Surfshark are: live chat; unlimited simultaneous connections; no-logging policy; affordable price; and ease of use. On the other hand, disadvantages are: slightly slower speeds; the fact that Amazon Prime Video is not available on mobile devices; and split tunneling only available on Android and Windows.

All Surfshark servers have been noted to be compatible with the VPN’s Camouflage mode, which hides the fact that the user is utilizing a VPN. This makes it almost impossible for the Chinese government to detect the user, because the user’s browsing mimics a typical internet traffic.

There are several videos on YouTube that feature reviews of the Surfshark VPN service. One example of such a video features a detailed review of Surfshark by a person named Dion. The review points out that this VPN has some flaws although very minimal and the advantages that it offers far outweigh the disadvantages. First of all, Surfshark has more than 3,200 servers located in 65 nations all over the world. It is supported on all major desktop operating systems, including mobile operating systems and even smart televisions and browser extensions.

Dion also observes that one of the key features of Surfshark is the unlimited number of connections to various devices that is possible with just one user account. Furthermore, while the user interface is compact and small, there are several menus and sub menus. Dion also notes that this VPN service has included a link that directs the user to its list of helpful guides and resources on their website.

Meanwhile, with regards to speed, Dion found that with Quick Connect, Surfshark finds the best server for a particular user based on his or her location, and this results in only a minimal decline in speed. This has been found to be true in various parts of the world, including the East and West coasts of the United States, Israel, Sweden, and throughout Asia.

It should be noted that Surfshark provides excellent 24/7 live chat for customer support and also offers a 30-day refund guarantee, which allows people to try the VPN for a few weeks and they can change their mind without paying a penalty.

