ZP REALTY CAPITAL A/K/A ZEV POLLAK CO LLC ARRANGED $110,000,000 IN FINANCING FOR LOW INCOME HOUSING

Properties View

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZP Realty Capital LLC a/k/a Zev Pollak Co. LLC Secures $110,000,000 for Low Income Housing Units

ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co. LLC, has recently secured $110,000,000 in financing for two low-income housing complexes in New York City and Washington, DC. The complexes combined comprise of 12 buildings and 1,127 dwelling units.

Led by Zev Pollak, ZP Realty Capital is a privately held real estate company based in Brooklyn New York. The company has established a reputation for negotiating favorable financing for properties throughout the U.S and delivering results in timely manner.

Proceeds from the new 10-year low-interest-only loan were used to pay off the existing financing and closing costs. In addition the borrower is planning

to launch major apartment improvements program and to perform complete overhaul of the buildings’ electric and dual heating burners to Solar and Cogeneration systems.

Zev Pollak is the founder and president of ZP Realty Capital LLC, a privately held real estate company based in New York.

“Every tenant, regardless of background and income, has a right to quality housing and these proceeds will go a long way in enhancing and improving the everyday day lives of the tenants,” said Zev Pollak. In addition, “it is imperative to reduce energy and carbon emissions, and this will be achieved with the conversion to solar panels and cogeneration systems.”

“I am very proud of my hard-working team in securing the financing in a quick and efficient manner. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we have been successful in closing numerous transactions, nationwide, throughout these difficult times.”

We thank the lender’s loan officer, the underwriters the appraisers and the attorneys for quick turnaround and for smooth and efficient closing



Media Contact:

ZP Realty Capital LLC

T: 718.339.0500

info@zprealtycapital.com