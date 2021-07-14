» News » 2021 » Rock Bridge Memorial State Park hosts water festiv...

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park hosts water festival event July 17

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 14, 2021 – Rock Bridge Memorial State Park invites the public to a water festival event at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Devil’s Icebox Parking Lot.

Participants will cool off and have fun with water while learning about streams and animals that live in them through activities designed for children and families. Staff from several agencies and organizations will provide activities and displays, including catching aquatic animals in the stream, seeing live turtles, using an interactive stream model, completing an art project and learning about fish and pollution in rivers.

Staff will assist young children ages four and up with catching aquatic animals in the stream near the Devil's Icebox parking lot, and an optional guided hike to Gans Creek will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for adults and children 6 years old and older.

Registration is necessary for the Gans Creek hike, but not for attending the event. Those interested in the hike, should call 573-449-7402 to register.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

This event is co-sponsored by Boone County, Missouri River Relief, Missouri Stream Teams, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and the park.

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located at 5901 S. Highway 163, Columbia. For more information about the event, call 573-449-7402.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###