Mayor Bowser to Host “Ward 8 Day” by Breaking Ground on Whitman-Walker at St. Elizabeths East and Reunion Square

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, July 15, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join District officials, business leaders, and community members to host “Ward 8 Day” where she will break ground on two major developments in Ward 8, Whitman-Walker at the St. Elizabeths East Campus and Reunion Square.

Whitman-Walker at St. Elizabeths East Campus Groundbreaking Starting Time: 11 am Mayor Bowser will kick off “Ward 8 Day” by breaking ground on Whitman-Walker at the St. Elizabeths East campus, a new 118,000-square-foot center which will be home to a ground-floor pharmacy and provide primary, behavioral, and dental care, substance use services, and more. Location: 1200 Sycamore Drive, SE *Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights Metro Station*

Reunion Square Groundbreaking Starting Time: 12 pm Mayor Bowser will break ground on the redevelopment of Reunion Square, the first-ever Tax Increment Financing (TIF) in Ward 8, which will be the future home of 133 units of senior affordable housing, affordable retail and office space for Ward 8 businesses, a hotel, and the DC Health headquarters. Location: 2201 Shannon Pl, SE *Closest Metro Station: Anacostia Metro Station*

All reporters and other media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).