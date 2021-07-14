Data Center Cooling Market Growing at 14.4% CAGR, Industry Analysis by Size, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Strategies Projection till 2027 Companies Profiled like Schneider Electric, STULZ GmbH, Eaton, Fujitsu, 3M and so on

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new market study is released on Global Data Center Cooling Market 2020-2027 with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts and Graphs with easy to understand detailed analysis. The report also sheds light on present scenario and upcoming trends and developments that are contributing in the growth of the market. In addition, key market boomers and opportunities driving the market growth are provided that estimates for Global Data Center Cooling Market till 2027. The authors of the Data Center Cooling Market report have piled up a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



Global Data Center Cooling Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 31,785.84 million by 2027. Increasing usage of 4G/LTE has increases the construction of data center is one of the prominent factor that drive growth of the market.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-center-cooling-market

The growing concern for maintaining temperature the data center has result in increasing demand for the data center cooling products. As integration of data center cooling product in the data center helps the companies to maintain the performance of the data centers.

This data center cooling market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Data Center Cooling Market Scope and Segmentation:

Data Center Cooling Market is segmented on the basis of type, solutions, cooling type, service and organization size. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into enterprise data center and edge data center. In 2020, enterprise data center is dominating the market due to rising digitalization has increased the amount of data generation which in turn increases the construction of data center for the enterprise.





On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into air conditioning, chilling units, cooling towers, economizer system, liquid cooling system, computer room air conditioning (CRAC) & computer room air handler CRAH) control units, others. In 2020, air conditioning segment is dominating the market because of the growing concern for maintaining server performance to the companies has increased the demand for the air conditioners as air conditioners help companies to sustain the performance of the server.





On the basis of service, the Data Center Cooling Market is segmented into consulting & training, installation & deployment, maintenance & support. In 2020, consulting & training accounted largest market share as growing awareness among the enterprises about Data Center Cooling has increased the consultant services.





Market is segmented into consulting & training, installation & deployment, maintenance & support. In 2020, consulting & training accounted largest market share as growing awareness among the enterprises about has increased the consultant services. On the basis of cooling type, the market is segmented into room based cooling, rack based cooling and row based cooling. In 2020, room based cooling accounted largest market share as it is less expensive as compared to the others and also it requires less maintenance cost.





On basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large organization and small & medium organization. In 2020, large organization accounted largest market share due to the rising amount of data generation has resulted in increasing demand for data centers, which has increased the requirement for data center cooling.



Browse Full Report For Details Information and Facts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-cooling-market

Data Center Cooling Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)



Leading Key Players Operating in the Data Center Cooling Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp.

STULZ GMBH

Eaton

FUJITSU

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Daikin Applied (A Subsidiary of DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.)

Black Box Corporation

ALFA LAVAL

Nortek Air Solutions

Airedale Air Conditioning (A Subsidiary of MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY)

3M

Coolcentric

Delta Power Solutions

EcoCooling among global and domestic players.



DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Access Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-data-center-cooling-market

Data Center Cooling Market Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-data-center-cooling-market

Reasons to Get this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players



Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Data Center Cooling Market Growth & Sizing?

& Sizing? Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Data Center Cooling Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Data Center Cooling Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Data Center Cooling Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Share Your Specific Research Requirements & questions for a Customized Data Center Cooling Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-data-center-cooling-market

For Instance:

In February 2020, Eaton had acquired Power Distribution Inc. which is based in Virginia. This acquisition will help the company to increase their product portfolio in data center cooling market.





In October 2018, STULZ GMBH had form partnership with Cloud & Heat Technologies that known for providing energy-efficient, scalable and reliable data center solutions. The aim of these companies is to combines and launch products which lowers the cost of cooling the data center. This partnership helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio.



Trending Related Reports:

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Liquid Cooling Solution (Indirect Liquid Cooling, Direct Liquid Cooling); Service (Design & Consulting, Installation& Deployment, Support & Maintenance); Data Center Type (Large, Small & Medium Size, Enterprise); Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, IT And Telecom, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Research And Academic, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Others), Product Type (Modular Liquid Cooling Units, Door Units, Integrated Rack-Based Liquid Cooling, Liquid Cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot Spots, Device-Mounted Liquid Cooling), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-liquid-cooling-market





By Liquid Cooling Solution (Indirect Liquid Cooling, Direct Liquid Cooling); Service (Design & Consulting, Installation& Deployment, Support & Maintenance); Data Center Type (Large, Small & Medium Size, Enterprise); Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, IT And Telecom, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Research And Academic, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Others), Product Type (Modular Liquid Cooling Units, Door Units, Integrated Rack-Based Liquid Cooling, Liquid Cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot Spots, Device-Mounted Liquid Cooling), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. Data Center Interconnect Market , By Product (Product, Software and Services), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Shared Data and Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters (Geoclustering) Consumer and Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility), Technology (CSPs, CNPs/ICPs, Government and Enterprises), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-interconnect-market





, By Product (Product, Software and Services), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Shared Data and Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters (Geoclustering) Consumer and Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility), Technology (CSPs, CNPs/ICPs, Government and Enterprises), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027. Modular Data Center Market , By Component (Function Module Solutions, and Services), Application (Emergency Data Storage, Temporary Storage Expansion, Disaster Recovery, Edge Computing, and Others), Data Center Size (Small and Medium Data Center, and Large Data Center), Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-modular-data-center-market





, By Component (Function Module Solutions, and Services), Application (Emergency Data Storage, Temporary Storage Expansion, Disaster Recovery, Edge Computing, and Others), Data Center Size (Small and Medium Data Center, and Large Data Center), Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. Micro Mobile Data Center Market , By Application (Instant DC and Retrofit, High Density Networks, Remote Office Support, Mobile Computing and Others), Rack Unit (Up To 25 Ru, 25-40 Ru, and Above 40 Ru), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail 59, Energy, Manufacturing and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-micro-mobile-data-center-market





, By Application (Instant DC and Retrofit, High Density Networks, Remote Office Support, Mobile Computing and Others), Rack Unit (Up To 25 Ru, 25-40 Ru, and Above 40 Ru), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail 59, Energy, Manufacturing and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027. Data Center Construction Market, By Infrastructure Type (Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure and General Construction), Data Center Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4), Organization Size (Small Size Organization, Medium Size Organization and Large Size Organization), Application (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Retail Colocation, Power & Energy, Manufacturing and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-construction-market



About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email - corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com



