Infused Innovations Ranks Top 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021 by CIO Views Magazine
Infused Innovations is recognized as top 10 most innovative companies to watch in 2021. Jeff Wilhelm, CEO, shares his success story with CIO Views magazine.
I started Infused Innovations because I was frustrated with the transactional nature of traditional technology services companies”NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND , USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIO Views is a business magazine that mainly focuses on emerging CIOs, their journey, views on current economic states, and all other relevant subjects that refer to the business world. They provide interesting insights on business, technology, and innovation along with informative reads from inspiring personages that focus on their success stories. Their most recent magazine edition highlighted the top 10 most innovative companies to watch in 2021, and Infused Innovations is proud to have made the list.
— Jeffrey Wilhelm
Infused Innovations’ goal is to accelerate every organization’s ability to digitally transform by implementing “modern workplace” technologies, focusing mainly on security improvements in three key areas – modern authentication, data and device protection, and threat protection. Ultimately, Infused Innovations helps organizations to refine overall workflow, entire operations, and strategic automation. Jeff, as CEO of Infused Innovations, and an inspiring leader of a successful company, shares his journey with the magazine.
"I started Infused Innovations because I was frustrated with the transactional nature of traditional technology services companies, and the lack of ongoing relationships and strategic engagement that I had seen," says Infused Innovations' CEO, Jeffrey Wilhelm. He continues, "So many small-to-medium businesses are hungry for strategic guidance, whether business, technical, security, etc., and don’t have partners that want to help them in a holistic way. The relationships we have with our clients make every interaction feel more like a partnership than a transaction, and we thrive on that."
You can read the full interview here.
About Infused Innovations: Headquartered in North Kingstown, RI with an innovation lab in Lowell, MA, Infused Innovations is a strategy and innovation consultancy that helps organizations digitally transform their businesses and industries by securely leveraging emerging technologies. Its holistic approach values social responsibility and sustainability in addition to trustworthy computing and technology. Infused Innovations also ranked 1348 on the Inc. 5000 List for 2020 and was rated a top ten most trusted cybersecurity companies in 2020 by Industry Wired Magazine. It's a continually growing Microsoft Gold Partner with 10+ competencies, and it was recently named a finalist for Microsoft's Security Partner of the Year.
