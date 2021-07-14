Senator Karla May Applauds Criminal Justice Reform Bill Being Signed into Law

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, applauds the governor for signing Senate Bill 53 & 60 into law. This criminal justice reform bill contains legislation sponsored by Sen. May, regarding police use-of-force data as well as new funds to support police officer wellness.

Senate Bill 53 & 60 requires law enforcement agencies throughout the state to annually report use-of-force data involving their officers to the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the National Use of Force Data Collection, administered by the FBI. This data will then be made publicly available. The legislation also includes the Critical Incident Stress Management Program through DPS to provide services to police officers dealing with stress and potential psychological trauma resulting from serving on the job. An accompanying 988 Public Safety Fund included in SB 53 & 60 will help support these mental health services. Senator May’s legislation also requires all peace officers to meet with a program service provider once every three to five years for a mental health check-in.

“With the signing of SB 53 & 60, we are providing important tools that can help improve policing across our state,” Sen. May said. “By requiring use-of-force data to be disclosed, communities can have a better understanding of what is happening in their neighborhoods and use that information to pursue needed reforms. Additionally, the Critical Incident Stress Management Program will help ensure our law enforcement officers are taken care of and help them serve our communities to the best of their abilities.”

For more information on Sen. May’s legislation, please visit her official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/May.

