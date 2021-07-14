Smithfield Street Bridge Inspection Thursday, Friday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Smithfield Street Bridge which carries Route 3027 over the Monongahela River in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday and Friday, July 15-16 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the Smithfield Street Bridge located between Fort Pitt Boulevard and Route 837 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day as crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company conduct routine bridge inspection work.

