Route 282 (Creek Road) to Close Tomorrow for Base Repair in East Brandywine, East Caln, and Caln Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Route 282 (Creek Road) is scheduled to close between Norwood Road and Hopewell Road in East Brandywine, East Caln and Caln townships, Chester County, beginning tomorrow, Thursday, July 15, for base repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will take place weekdays from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM through Tuesday, July 20.

During the closure, Route 282 (Creek Road) motorists will be directed to use Hopewell Road, Route 322 (Horseshoe Pike/Manor Avenue), Pennsylvania Avenue, and Route 282 (Wallace Avenue). Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

