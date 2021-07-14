Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,112 in the last 365 days.

Ramp Closure Interstate 70 Jefferson Avenue Exit - City of Washington

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of the Westbound (WB) On Ramp at Interstate 70 Exit 17 (Jefferson Avenue) located in the City of Washington in Washington County. The closure will begin on Friday, July 16 at 8 pm and will remain closed until Monday, July 19 at 6 am.

A marked detour will direct westbound traffic to I70 Eastbound on ramp to Exit 19 (Murtland Avenue) to I70 Westbound on ramp.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###

You just read:

Ramp Closure Interstate 70 Jefferson Avenue Exit - City of Washington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.