Suspects Sought in a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 9, 2021, in the 5000 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:17 pm, the suspects entered a occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects brandished handguns and took property. The suspects then fled the scene. One suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, July 9, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One While Armed.

 

Additional suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

 

https://youtu.be/JYRZ3u56msE

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

