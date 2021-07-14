MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

July 5, 2021 to July 12, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 5, 2021, through Monday, July 12, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 52 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

A Luger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kilo Andre Carter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-092-016

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-092-147

An Eagle XT2 .410 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Nannie Hellen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-092-299

A Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of R Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Logan Carter, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 21-092-302

A Lorcin L380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Quebec Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Anthony Maurice Stone, of Bladensburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Gambling. CCN: 21-092-322

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of L Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Antoine Jackson, of no fixed address, for Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Bench Warrant, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-092-326

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Clarence McKnight, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 21-092-381

A Smith & Wesson SDV9VE 9mm caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5300 block of Fitch Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Keishawn DeMarco Marlow, of Southeast, D.C., for Counterfeit Tags, No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-092-391

A Stoeger XP-4 BB gun was recovered in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-092-456

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Rock Creek Church Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Michael Tyrek Long, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-092-948

A Glenfield 60 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-093-024

A Taurus GC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-093-059

A Taurus Spectrum .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-093-081

A Colt 44-40 .40 caliber revolver and a Grendel P12 .380 caliber revolver were recovered in the 3800 block of V Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 54-year-old William Mann, of Southeast, D.C., for First Degree Child Sex Abuse (Rape), Warrant, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-071-370

Thursday, July 8, 2021

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Donte Timmons, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-093-184

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Lache Brianna Cuffey, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-093-225

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1300 block of Van Buren Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Antwon Willie Bailey, of Northwest, D.C., and 20-year-old Antonio Reginald Bailey, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 21-093-264

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Kavon Jackson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol while Impaired, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Resisting Arrest, Driving Under the Influence, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-093-555

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kevin Dwayne Grays, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-093-583

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Gambling, Carrying a Pistol without a License - Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-093-617

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of C Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Phillip Lorenzo Leathers, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-093-650

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Bryan Lawrence Ikossie, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-093-665

A revolver was recovered in the 4200 block of Cathedral Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-093-727

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1200 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Michael Wanzor, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Joseph Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy. CCN: 21-093-779

Friday, July 9, 2021

A 9mm caliber “ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3100 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-093-943

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Dominique Lowell Campbell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-094-066

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Deonte Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-094-139

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5000 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Burglary One, Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-094-176

A Taurus PT111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Bladensburg, MD, for Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol – Prior Felony, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-094-256

A Tara Defense TM-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-094-327

Saturday, July 10, 2021

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Davon Proctor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 21-094-412

A Walther PPQ 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 7th Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-094-688

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-094-775

Sunday, July 11, 2021

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Reginald Proctor, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-094-964

Monday, July 12, 2021

Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Channing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Christian Edwards, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Licensed Pistol in a Prohibited Manner, Reckless Driving, Failure of Licensee to Comply with Duties during Stop, and Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle. CCN: 21-095-438

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 21-095-442

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-095-457

A Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Brian Keith Williams, of Claxton, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-095-463

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a Parabellum 9mm caliber BB gun were recovered in the 1000 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-095-573

A Dawson Precision DP 51 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-095-660

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 53rd Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-oold Kemonte Marquette Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-095-838

A Girsan MC28 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-095-845

A Ruger P93-DC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Erica Walker, of Clinton, MD, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-095-924

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 45-year-old Cecil McKinney, of Southeast, D.C., and 48-year-old Anthony Richardson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol – Prior Felony, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-095-945

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Robert Debruce, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Resisting Arrest, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-095-972

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###