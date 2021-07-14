Learn to Hunt Day Camp scheduled in the Panhandle Region

Youngsters ages 10 to 15, who have not yet completed hunter education, will enjoy learning the fundamentals of hunting through a hands-on experience.

In addition to the basic curriculum of hunter education, such as safe firearm handling, hunting techniques and conservation principles, campers will have the opportunity to participate in live fire activities with modern bowhunting equipment and firearms (.22 caliber rifles, 20 gauge shotguns and muzzleloaders) under the instruction and supervision of NRA certified instructors.

They’ll build emergency shelters and learn how to use magnesium fire starters in group survival scenarios, practice game tracking, discover the science behind setting hunting seasons, try their hand at some primitive hunting skills, become “bear aware,” and more!

Register here for camp

Campers must attend the full three days of the program and pass a combination firearm and bowhunter exam in order to receive their hunter and bowhunter certificates. Successful completion of Hunter Education and/or Bowhunter Education is required for anyone age 10 or older wishing to purchase an Idaho hunting license. IDFG continues to follow current CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Campers will need to bring a bagged lunch and water, sunscreen and insect repellant if desired. There is a campfire lunch planned for one of the camp days - more information on that activity will be provided on the first day of camp. We will begin each day’s activities promptly at 9am and end at 4pm. Campers may be picked up after 4pm. If parents/guardians cannot pick up their camper(s) by 4:15pm, the range office must be notified.

Fish and Game will provide all firearms for live fire activities. NO PERSONAL FIREARMS. Participation in live fire activities is not a requirement to receive a hunter education certificate, however, as this is a “hands-on” camp, it is encouraged. Fish and Game will also provide archery equipment for archery live fire activities. Campers may bring personal archery equipment on the days when archery activities are offered. Participation in live fire archery activities is not required to receive a bowhunter education certificate, but it is encouraged.

The camp will take place at Farragut Public Shooting Range located at 33644 North Shooters Road, Athol, ID 83801

Directions: Go north on Perimeter Road from the traffic circle just before the entrance to Farragut State Park. The entrance to the shooting range will be on the right side of the road.

The standard $9.75 fee for an Idaho Hunter Education classroom course is required for registration. Registration can be found here.

For additional information, contact Hunter Education Coordinator, Wendy Koons, at (208) 769-1414.