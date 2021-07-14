F&G Commission approves fall Chinook, coho salmon fishing seasons

At their meeting July 14 in Pocatello, Fish and Commissioners approved fall Chinook and coho salmon fishing seasons. The preseason forecast for fall Chinook salmon of 24,710 adults is similar to last year’s return of 27,322, and the coho forecast of 14,000 is nearly double last year’s return of 7,797.

Fall Chinook

Fishing for fall Chinook salmon will open in the following areas on Aug. 18 seven-days per week.

Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to the South Fork of the Clearwater.

Middle Fork Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to Clear Creek.

South Fork Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to the confluence of Red and American rivers.

Snake River from the Idaho/Washington Border upstream to Hells Canyon Dam.

Salmon River from the mouth upstream to the Little Salmon River.

Fishing for fall Chinook Salmon in the following area will open September 1.

North Fork Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to Dworshak Dam.

Closing date: Clearwater River from Memorial Bridge to Orofino Bridge will close at midnight Oct. 14, or may close earlier by order from the Director of Fish and Game.

All other areas open to fall Chinook salmon fishing will close at midnight Oct. 31, or may close earlier by emergency order of the Director of Fish and Game.

Bag limits

Three adult Chinook, no limit on jacks (less than 24 inches)

Possession limit: Nine adult Chinook

There is no season limit on fall Chinook

Full seasons and rules brochure will be available on the Chinook fishing webpage by July 27.

Coho salmon

Fishing for coho salmon in the following areas will open Sept. 1 for seven days per week in the following locations:

Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to the confluence of the South Fork and Middle Fork Clearwater rivers.

North Fork Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to Dworshak Dam.

Middle Fork Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to Clear Creek.

South Fork Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to the confluence of Red and American rivers.

Closing date: Dec. 1 or by order from the Director of Fish and Game

Bag limits

Daily: Two adult coho salmon, no limit on jacks (less than 20 inches)

Possession = Six adult coho salmon

There is no season limit on coho salmon

Full seasons and rules brochure will be available on the coho fishing webpage by July 27.