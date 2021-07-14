Senate President Sweeney Attends Public Safety Event in Camden County

Trenton – Senate President Sweeney today toured the Camden County Police Administration Building to review the strategies and operations that resulted in a 44% reduction in violent crime in Camden City over the last eight years.

Since the Camden County Commissioners established a new law enforcement agency in Camden, the city has seen a significant drop in violent crimes and homicides, with a record low that has not been seen since 1985. The Camden County Police Department’s tactics have been recognized and applauded by President Barack Obama, featured on CNN, the Today Show, and Good Morning America.

“The Camden County Police Department is a glowing example of effective policing. Their strategies have resulted in a safer and more progressive Camden City,” said Senator Sweeney (D- Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “The department leadership has worked to create a change that all police departments in our state should reflect. The CCPD is the future of law enforcement not only in New Jersey, but in America.”

“Over the last eight years we changed the public safety paradigm in the city by implementing a community-based approach to policing,” said Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. “The change to a county police department and the subsequent reforms that have been implemented have significantly reduced the number of crime victims in Camden and bridged significant gaps between residents and the police department. Thanks to Senate President Sweeney and his uncompromising support and vision, we have been able to make the city the safest it has been in 50 years.”

As part of the tour, Senate President Sweeney visited the department’s Tech Center, receiving an overview of how the department uses a variety of technologies to gather intelligence, and a look at tools that have assisted the agency in solving 96% of last year’s homicides. He also toured the “Virtra 300” training room to learn more information surrounding protocols and procedures, including how officers utilize body-worn camera footage to train.

“The Senate President has been an advocate and supporter who has always provided us with the resources that we’ve needed to make a difference in the city I grew up in,” Chief Gabe Rodriguez said. “Being born and bred here I know where this city was and the positive trajectory it has been on for the past eight years since we stood up the county department. Furthermore, with a fighter like the Senate President in our corner, our agency knows we will continue to make progress to improve and enhance the quality of life for all Camden residents.”

The Camden County Police Department has been at the forefront of training and practicing an innovative form of de-escalation, establishing a modern use of force policy for 21st century policing and ensuring that every officer in the department works in tandem with the community.