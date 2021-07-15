Americans Don't Spend Enough Time on Financial Self-care - A New Resource Can Help
Americans need to spend more time managing money matters.
Americans lack dedicated time for making their money lives better and this is increasing household stress and anxiety levels.”VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans spend just over 2 minutes per day managing their financial affairs. At the same time they spend over 2 hours per day on social media. This time difference reflects how most people prioritize money matters. According to personal finance thought leader Harry N. Stout, this lack of dedicated time to making their money lives better is increasing household stress and anxiety levels. Stout is the author of the FinancialVerse books and blog.
In his newest FinancialVerse book, Good Money Habits in 17 Minutes Per Day, Stout asks individuals to dedicate 2 hours per week to improve their money practices. In the book Stout helps the reader understand what to expect in their financial lives, the challenges they will face and how to seek out financial advice.
The book teaches 10 money habits with practical examples that individuals should develop to improve their relationship with money. These 10 habits include:
1. Develop a Personal Money Mindset
2. Develop Reflective Practices
3. Live Within Your Means
4. Work to Save At Least 10% of Your Pre-tax Income
5. Never Stop Learning About Money
6. Use Technology to Automate Your Money
7. Make Savings a Priority
8. Monitor Your Credit Scores
9. Look to Save on Recurring Purchases
10. Celebrate and Spoil Yourself for Reaching a Goal or Achieving A Milestone
Now is the perfect time for time starved individuals to improve their money skills and knowledge. They need to make learning about personal financial matters a higher priority.
Good Money Habits in 17 Minutes Per Day simplifies the complex world of personal finance and distills it into an easy-to-understand discussion of what money habits and knowledge are needed to achieve basic financial security. The book presents the actions and resources readers can take to rapidly improve their financial situation.
The book can be ordered at the FinancialVerse website and through Amazon and major national book distributors. $9.99 print and $3.99 eBook.
Harry N. Stout is a published author and former senior executive for several of the nation's largest financial services companies. He is a past director of the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA), the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA), the Financial Services Council of Australia and the Insurance Marketplace Standards Association.
He has over twenty years of practical experience in all aspects of personal finance. A certified public accountant by training, he has industry experience in the U.S. and abroad. He is acknowledged as a national personal finance thought leader and has written for numerous financial publications and participated in national media of all types.
Stout is available for interviews and can create byline articles on request. To reach out to Stout for more information, please send an email to info@financialverse.com. Also, please visit the FinancialVerse website for more information about Stout and to subscribe to his free weekly MoneySavers blog.
