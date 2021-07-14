» News » 2021 » Battle of Island Mound State Historic Site hosts w...

Battle of Island Mound State Historic Site hosts wildflower hike July 17

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, July 14, 2021 – Battle of Island Mound State Historic Site invites the public to join its park naturalist for a wildflower hike on the 0.6-mile Courage Trail on Saturday, July 17. The free event will begin at 10 a.m. and visitors should meet at the trailhead.

Participants will learn about the wildflowers that are in bloom and how to identify them. They will also learn about wildflowers that existed in the area in the 1800s.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Battle of Island Mound State Historic Site is located west of Butler off Highway K. For more information about the event, call 417-843-6711.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

