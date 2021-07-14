Tenn. National Guardsman balances career goals with Guard duties

FORT HOOD, Texas – 2nd Lt. Axel Nature, a Nashville resident, commissioned in 2019 from Cookeville’s Tennessee Technological University and is currently pursuing his career goals in veterinary studies while fulfilling his duties as a National Guard officer.

Nature, originally from Puerto Rico, moved to the states, joined the Tennessee Army National Guard in 2014, and later committed to the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at Tennessee Tech. There, he was able to balance his cadet commitment as well as complete his degree in pre-veterinarian studies.

Nature is now a platoon leader for the 105th Personnel Company, 230th Sustainment Brigade, leading support operations for the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s eXplorable Combat Training Exercise in Fort Hood, Texas. Specifically, Nature and his team are tracking the more than 3,000 Tennessee National Guardsmen entering and exiting Fort Hood during the exercise, which lasts from June to August 2021.

“I enjoy working in the Guard. It makes me feel like I am part of something bigger than myself,” said Nature. “I also enjoy the double life the Guard provides. I can be an animal expert in my civilian job and I get to be something totally different with the Guard.”

Following XCTC, and an upcoming assignment, Nature plans to use his GI Bill to attend veterinary school later next year.

“The Tennessee National Guard has allowed me to further my career goal of one day becoming a veterinarian,” said Nature.