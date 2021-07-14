AXIA Seeks to Build Sustainable Economy with Central Green Funding Partnership

The network’s solutions can help green initiatives gain access to better financial opportunities

/EIN News/ -- British Virgin Islands, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AXIA Project has announced its partnership with Central Green Funding (CGF), a firm dedicated to sustainable funding. Through the partnership, CGF will benefit from AXIA’s technology to enhance the work being done by entrepreneurs to develop sustainable energy solutions. The project continues to work towards building and expanding environmentally responsible organizations to provide more efficient alternatives while introducing the creation of value for its users.

“A new economic paradigm has to be put to use for new economic needs. Funding sustainable solutions is something we at AXIA want to be a part of and we’re happy to see that our tools can be applied to these ends. I’m sure our ecosystem will help these projects grow in ways that would be unheard of for traditional funding models.”– AXIA Founder Nick Agar.

In the context of sustainable funding, CGF sees that AXIA can provide new opportunities for the types of projects it helps to fund. Some of these include roofing, building controls, water conservation, commercial glazing, and insulation. Thanks to its capacity for value creation, AXIA can bring better access to funding to these and other sustainable initiatives.

“AXIA’s monetary framework creates an opportunity for funds to be allocated where it matters most. The work we do at CGF will help even more of these sustainable projects if the right economic paradigm is in place, and that’s what AXIA brings to the table. We’re looking forward to joining this new sustainable economy.” – CGF Founder Art Gelembiuk.

Members of the AXIA Ecosystem become creators of value through decentralized activity in the network. This is possible thanks to the implementation of a monetary framework where constant value is delivered to users via its 17 integrated applications and connected platforms. The ambitious ecosystem includes applications ranging from a banking platform to a privacy focused search engine that are all underpinned by the project’s proprietary currency, AXIA Coin.

About AXIA

AXIA Coin is an asset-supported global currency, utilizing innovative blockchain and smart contract technology standards to upend traditional financial structures, lower participant costs and advance a more equitable and inclusionary economic model on a global scale. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple complementary applications and platforms that will pioneer the pace of the decentralized economy to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes globally. The currency provides sophisticated solutions that serve as an ideal replacement to the fiat payment system and also improve on the existing cryptocurrency models.





About Central Green Funding

Central Green Funding specializes in a New Government approved sustainability funding program. CGF Management Team has been in the energy consulting business for more than 10 years, working with the largest sustainability lenders nationwide to help secure over one billion in funding provided to solar, building improvement and energy efficiency projects.







