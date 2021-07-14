Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,165 in the last 365 days.

MEC Madoda Sambatha Urges Eligible Individuals to Register for Vaccinations

South African Government Download logo

The MEC for Health in North West Province, Madoda Sambatha urges the next category of 35 years and above to cease the chance and register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) from the 15 July 2021.

"The EVDS will be opening for the younger population in our country from 15 July 2021 therefore we urge our 35 year old and above to respond positively to this clarion call and register in their numbers to be vaccinated in our province. We expect this category to start receiving the vaccine from 1 August 2021" said MEC Madoda Sambatha

The introduction of the new category of eligible vaccines is part of government efforts to ramp up vaccination roll-out programme so that the vaccine can be able to reach majority of the population and more people can be protected from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 virus.

"This opportunity to register the next category of our people come at a time when our province is experiencing a serious surge in positive COVID-19 cases therefore we cannot overstate the importance of registration for vaccine and as the province we are targeting just over 1,5 million of eligible individuals" concluded Sambatha.

Communities are urged to continue to be vigilant and to take necessary measures to protect themselves, their families, friends and neighbours by adhering to non-pharmaceutical measures to break the rate of transmission.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

You just read:

MEC Madoda Sambatha Urges Eligible Individuals to Register for Vaccinations

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.