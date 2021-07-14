Central Nervous System Drugs Market Players Focus On R&D And Collaborations For Better Drug Development

Segments covered: By Type – Analgesics, Anti-Parkinson Drugs, Anesthetics, Anti-Epileptics, Other CNS Drugs; By Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others; By Route Of Administration – Oral, Parenteral, Others; By Drug Classification – Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs; By Mode Of Purchase – Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the CNS drugs market, going forward, growing government initiatives for mental health awareness, rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population and strong pipeline of drugs will drive the growth. Many central nervous system drug manufacturers are collaborating with other manufacturers in the industry to share technical knowledge and improve product quality. These agreements are helping anti-epileptics drugs manufacturers broaden their products and services.

For instance, in January 2017, Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals collaborated with New York-based biotech company Ovid Therapeutics to develop TAK-935, a drug for the treatment of rare epilepsy disorders in children. Also, Israel based D-Pharm LTD. and China-based Jiangsu NHWA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are co-developing DP-VPA, an anti-epileptic drug. In October 2016, UCB Pharmaceuticals signed a partnership agreement with Evotec for the research and development of drugs for nervous disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.



Companies in the anti-epileptic drugs market are continuously investing in research and development activities to expand drug product line and increase share in the market. Some anti-epileptic drugs in the pipeline include USL261 Upsher Smith Laboratories, Inc., Ganaxolone by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., VX-765 by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and YKP3089 by SK Life Sciences, Inc. Anti-epileptic drugs in Phase 3 clinical development stage include Retigabine/ezogabine, TRI476, Epidiolex, carisbamate.

TBRC’s report also explains what central nervous system drugs are and how drugs affect central nervous system. The CNS drugs market consists of sales of central nervous system drugs and related services by entities that manufacture central nervous system drugs that are used in the treatment of diseases affecting the brain or spinal cord. CNS drugs include anesthetics, anticonvulsants, antiemetics, antiparkinsonian agents, CNS stimulants, analgesics, and sedatives. Neurological diseases such as Epilepsy, Parkinson and psychological indications such as depression, and dementia are generally treated through these CNS drugs. Nervous system disorders are defined as disorders that affect the brain as well as the nerves found throughout the human body and the spinal cord. Structural, biochemical or electrical abnormalities in the brain, spinal cord or other nerves can result in a range of symptoms. Some of the common clinical indications of such disorders include paralysis, muscle weakness, poor coordination, loss of sensation, seizures, confusion, pain and altered levels of consciousness. These also include mental health conditions such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The market for CNS disorder drugs comprises of drugs that work in different ways depending on the type of disease by suppressing or boosting the brain activities.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 covers major CNS drugs companies, CNS drugs market share by company, CNS drugs manufacturers, CNS drugs market size, and CNS drugs market forecasts. The report also covers the global CNS drugs market and its segments.

The global central nervous system drugs market is expected to grow from $125.28 billion in 2020 to $126.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $163.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

North America is the largest region in the global central nervous system drugs market, accounting for 47.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the central nervous system drugs market will be the South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.6% and 7.4% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Middle East and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.9% and 6.5% respectively.

The global central nervous system drugs market is fragmented, with large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 29.4% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Biogen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, UCB, Sanofi, Merck KGaA, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Pfizer Inc., and AbbVie.

Player-adopted strategies in the central nervous system drugs market includes acquiring emerging technological companies, expanding brand portfolios through new product launches, and expanding business operations in other regions.

Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

